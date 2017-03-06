Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Haye has undergone surgery.

Carl Froch delivers big update on David Haye's boxing career

There are fears that David Haye could retire from boxing after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Saturday’s defeat to Tony Bellew.

The 36-year-old underwent surgery on the injury he sustained in the sixth round of the fight. Bellew will probably think otherwise but the fight hinged on Haye’s injury; the Londoner was on top after five rounds but could barely walk from the middle of sixth onwards, and his team threw in the towel after Haye was knocked to the canvas in the 11th.

It wouldn’t be a major surprise if Haye decided to hang up the gloves. A rematch is a possibility but another fight against Bellew will hardly do anything for his legacy.

And Haye would have to meet the 34-year-old’s conditions, too.

“Let's not forget the salt and pepper is on my side of the table now,” Bellew told sportinglife.com.

“He has to come to my table to eat now. I went to his and let’s not forget in his own backyard as well. He stated the O2 was his home and he was king of it.

“We'll talk about it, evaluate it and if we're interested we'll make him an offer."

TOPSHOT-BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

Haye is planning his return

For those who think Saturday night was the last time we will see Haye in the ring again, think again.

Carl Froch has spoken with Haye since his surgery - and he claims Haye is already planning his next fight.

"I don't think it's the end of him. I spoke to David Haye earlier and he's out of the operation, he's out of theatre," Froch told Sky Sports News HQ.

"The Achilles heel is fixed and he's adamant he will be coming back and he wants to fight again. First and foremost for David Haye, he wants the rematch with Bellew.

Haye wants a world title

“It's quite a debilitating injury as we know, but you can make a full recovery. Whilst you’re injured, you're in bits, you can't even walk, your leg is in plaster. But I think from operation to actually competing, it can be as short as six or seven months.

"David Haye at 36, this isn't the end of his career, I think he's going to come again. He's told me he wants to come again - 100 per cent. He said to me and I quote, 'I will win a heavyweight world title, but I want the rematch with Bellew first.’”

Admirable or foolish? We’ll wait and see.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

Should Haye retire or keep boxing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Heavyweight
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Carl Froch
Kell Brook
Tony Bellew

