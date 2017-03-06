Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What Alexis Sanchez did in the warm-up before Liverpool match

So, why was Alexis Sanchez named on the bench for Arsenal’s clash against Liverpool?

Arsene Wenger explained that he left his best player on the touchline for their massive Premier League clash due to ‘tactical reasons’ before introducing him at half-time.

However, numerous reports on Sunday evening suggested something far more sinister.

Reports claimed that Sanchez has been involved in a furious bust-up in training days before the Liverpool game and, as a result, Wenger dropped him. It was also claimed that the Chilean has demanded to leave the club after a series of rows with his manager.

But Wenger denied all of those claims during his press conference on Monday.

Wenger on reports

"I am not aware, nothing happened. Nothing at all,” Wenger said of the rumoured bust-up.

"Yes, completely false, but I understand you have to fill the newspapers and we have to respect that.

"When you don't win the games, it's not always down to real stories and we have to accept that."

We will never know whether Wenger is telling the truth or not.

What Sanchez did in the warm-up

However, another little snippet of information has emerged from the Daily Mail on Monday afternoon.

During their report, which breaks down Sanchez’s situation at the Emirates, they claim that the forward stormed out of the pre-match warm-up at Anfield before their 3-1 defeat.

They write: “The Sanchez saga has been bubbling under the surface for a while now. He has frequently erupted into stroppy outbursts on the pitch during matches and after the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth at the start of the year he launched his gloves into the grass and stormed down the tunnel.

“This came to a head at the weekend when Wenger dropped him for the crucial clash with Liverpool and he left the field during the pre-match warm-up in anger.”

No video has emerged of the reported incident but it’s another interesting report on Sanchez’s current behaviour.

Of course, when he was introduced into the match on Saturday evening, he looked to haul his side back into the game. The Gunners were trailing 2-0 at half-time when Sanchez came on and he was soon setting up Danny Welbeck to half the deficit.

Sanchez’s best effort couldn’t earn Arsenal any points but he certainly didn’t appear to show an attitude problem during his 45 minutes.

Something is clearly not quite right in the relationship between Sanchez and Wenger, though, but they just need to put it behind them as they look to finish in the top four and win the FA Cup.

As for Sanchez’s future, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he will still be an Arsenal player come next season with his contract expiring in less than 18 months times.

