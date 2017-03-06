Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Selina Buchel in a photo finish.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke misses out on 800m gold by 0.01 seconds

Britain's Shelayna Oskan-Clarke had to settle for silver in the women's 800m at the European indoor Athletics tournament in Belgrade after an enthralling contest. 

Having gone toe-to-toe with defending champion Selina Buchel for the majority of the race, the Brit stretched to gain the advantage as the pair vied for first place during a photo-finish. 

However, it was the Swiss athlete who received the favourable verdict and was able to hold onto the lead which she had opened up early in the contest, winning the race by just 0.01 seconds. 

The race began with both the contenders swiftly gaining an advantage over the rest of the pack with the British athlete constantly keeping pace with the defending champion, although slightly behind. 

There seemed to be a tussle between them prior to the start of the final lap as Buchel seemed to shrug off her opponent using her shoulders.

As the bell for the final lap rang, the contest heated up and Oskan-Clarke picked up the pace and pushed Buchel all the way till the end for an exciting finish for the audience and the commentator. 

Oskan-Clarke showed a massive improvement from her 2015 showing in the same competition in Prague where she failed to make it to the final, Buchel winning the race on that occasion. 

The 27-year-old also finished fifth in the World Championships in 2015 and narrowly missed out on the finals at the Rio Olympics, finishing 10th in the semi-finals. 

2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Three

It was a successful outing for the Great Britain team in Belgrade as they managed their best medal haul at this competition on foreign soil, winning 10 medals in total and matching their record in Birmingham 12 years ago. 

Laura Muir spearheaded the team's charge during the event and clinched gold in 1500m and 3000m while Asha Philip managed a surprise 60m first-placed finish. 

