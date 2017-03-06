Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that his working relationship with new Mercedes recruit Valtteri Bottas is already better than any of his past Formula 1 teammates, a big claim from the Brit having served alongside the likes of former world champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button, as well as currently retired title-holder Nico Rosberg. 

The former world number one had a rocky chemistry with Rosberg, as was evident from their many public disputes on and off the track last season with the British racer expressing his discontent on several occasions during the course of the campaign.

Bottas joined the German manufacturers on the back of a shock retirement announcement from Rosberg at the end of last season, and was seen as the ideal candidate to partner Hamilton for the new campaign. 

The pair had the opportunity to get the feel of each other during the first test at the track in Barcelona, but it seems like Hamilton might have already taken to the Finnish driver.

Providing an endorsement for his new teammate, Hamilton said: "There are no games - there is complete transparency. I like that. I feel we already have a better working relationship than I ever had with any team-mate I had before.

"He wants to do the best thing that he can in his first year with the team - and with me being here for quite a while now, I want to deliver and make sure that I give as much information so that he will learn. And we do our talking on the track!"

Despite alterations made to the aerodynamic rules for the upcoming year, Mercedes seemed to have retained their speed advantage of recent seasons as displayed during the testing in Barcelona. 

The 32-year-old's desire to clinch his third consecutive title was ended last season by Rosberg and the Brit has made his intentions clear for the 2017 campaign. 

"Well, I am fitter, I am working harder than ever before and I am super focused and driven after last year - when I also worked hard through the year but didn't get the result I wanted," said Hamilton.

"So I want change and that is what the team and I are working so hard to achieve. I am not really sure, but I don't think that any team has ever won championships across rules changes - and that is the big goal for us."

Mercedes are overwhelming favourites to not only win the Driver's but also the Constructor's Championship this season, according to the bookmakers. 

Asked about Hamilton's plans for the first race of the season on March 26 in Australia, he said: "I want pole position, fastest lap, being fastest in every session - and to win!"

Safe to say that Hamilton and Mercedes will settle for nothing less than a win, having crushed the competition last year as well. 

