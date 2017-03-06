Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alli has been in brilliant form in the Premier League .

Dele Alli tries to recreate Luka Modric's volley against Bolton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Is there anything Dele Alli can't do?

The 20-year-old scored a fantastic one-touch goal in injury time against Everton to help Tottenham to a 3-2 win and maintain their faint Premier League title hopes.

It's less than a fortnight since he courted controversy with a vicious tackle against Gent's Brecht Dejaegere, but he's quickly made sure everyone's forgotten about that with his recent form.

Article continues below

His goal against the Toffees was his second goal in as many league games and he's now scored more goals than Mesut Ozil and Kevin de Bruyne put together this season.

Mauricio Pochettino recently said of him, per the Telegraph:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

“He is only one-and-a-half years in Tottenham and the Premier League, and all he has achieved in a very short period is because he is a special player and a special boy."

Tottenham fans may not appreciate all the attention he's been getting, as it's seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have both left White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu in recent years, and it would be devastating for Spurs if they lost their latest talent to the European champions.

It's only thanks to Dele that they've finally stopped missing Modric. The playmaker was incredible during his spell in north London and produced some special moments of his own, even if he didn't get on the scoresheet as often as he would have liked.

Alli and Walker take it on 

Up there with the Croatian's best moments was his effort against Bolton, which Dele has been trying to recreate for BT Sport.

Kyle Walker also attempts it, but it's probably best to ignore his efforts - probably why he plays in defence.

Check it out:

Of course Dele got it in one, albeit thanks to some rather questionable goalkeeping.

Last season's PFA Young Player of the Year is decent on the volley, scoring one of 2015/2016's Goals of the Season with his insane goal against Crystal Palace.

Pochettino will just be hoping Zinedine Zidane isn't watching.

Is Dele Alli world-class? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again