Is there anything Dele Alli can't do?

The 20-year-old scored a fantastic one-touch goal in injury time against Everton to help Tottenham to a 3-2 win and maintain their faint Premier League title hopes.

It's less than a fortnight since he courted controversy with a vicious tackle against Gent's Brecht Dejaegere, but he's quickly made sure everyone's forgotten about that with his recent form.

His goal against the Toffees was his second goal in as many league games and he's now scored more goals than Mesut Ozil and Kevin de Bruyne put together this season.

Mauricio Pochettino recently said of him, per the Telegraph:

“He is only one-and-a-half years in Tottenham and the Premier League, and all he has achieved in a very short period is because he is a special player and a special boy."

Tottenham fans may not appreciate all the attention he's been getting, as it's seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have both left White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu in recent years, and it would be devastating for Spurs if they lost their latest talent to the European champions.

It's only thanks to Dele that they've finally stopped missing Modric. The playmaker was incredible during his spell in north London and produced some special moments of his own, even if he didn't get on the scoresheet as often as he would have liked.

Alli and Walker take it on

Up there with the Croatian's best moments was his effort against Bolton, which Dele has been trying to recreate for BT Sport.

Kyle Walker also attempts it, but it's probably best to ignore his efforts - probably why he plays in defence.

Check it out:

Of course Dele got it in one, albeit thanks to some rather questionable goalkeeping.

Last season's PFA Young Player of the Year is decent on the volley, scoring one of 2015/2016's Goals of the Season with his insane goal against Crystal Palace.

Pochettino will just be hoping Zinedine Zidane isn't watching.

