What Dillian Whyte called Tony Bellew after beating David Haye

Most people were impressed that Tony Bellew not only managed to withstand the heavyweight punches from David Haye on Saturday night, but beat him, too.

Before the fight, many feared for the Liverpudlian fighter, as pictures from the weigh in showed him looking a touch smaller than his opponent.

However, there is one man who didn't think much of the Bomber's victory, and took to his social media account to vent his frustrations.

Dillian Whyte has a pretty good record as a heavyweight, in 21 professional fights he has lost just once, which came in 2015 when he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

The 28-year-old is currently ranked fourth by the WBC, so knows a good fighter when he sees one, but produced a specific name for Bellew after getting the best of Haye.

It would seem that the Jamaican-born fighter thinks Bellew only won because Haye had twisted his ankle – an injury that later emerged to be ruptured ligaments, and took to his Twitter account to lay into Saturday's winner.

"Funny Tony Bellew struggled to beat a one legged David Haye and now he thinks he's the next Muhammad Ali #FakeHeavyweight," he said.

It is perhaps a little harsh on Bellew, who later revealed that he had broken his right hand early on in the fight, and battled on through the pain barrier himself.

Saturday's fight saw Bellew compete in his third weight division, and will now be seen as the poster boy for anyone looking to make the jump from  cruiserweight up to heavyweight.

Bellew said afterwards that he would be open to a rematch with Haye, but also mentioned the possibility of taking on USA heavyweight Deyonte Wilder.

Whatever he chooses to do, it will likely be the 34-year-old's last act in the sport.

"So much respect for David as a fighter. We can do it again! I want Deontay Wilder, you want to sit down with the big man. I have one more night left," he'd said.

Whyte clearly fancies his chances against Bellew, though, and while it would undoubtedly be a tasty encounter, the chances of it happening are very slim indeed.

