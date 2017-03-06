Official online NBA destination in the UK

Rudy Gobert.

Watch: This game-winning Rudy Gobert shot caused officials to change their mind 3 times

The end of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings was a roller coaster of emotions for both sides.

As time was winding down, Utah guard George Hill was struggling to find some space to launch a last-second shot, with the Jazz trailing 109-108 and running out of options.

Hill launched an off-balance shot from the elbow, but the attempt was off-line and doomed from the very start.

However, as you can see below, star center Rudy Gobert was in the perfect position and tipped the shot through the net as the buzzer sounded to give the Jazz a 110-109 victory over their Western Conference foe:

But wait! After originally allowing the shot to stand, the officials quickly reversed course and said Gobert interfered with the shot while it was in the cylinder, waving the game-winning basket off and giving the Kings the win.

Then, though, the refs gathered around the video monitor and reviewed the play. Shortly thereafter, they again reversed course, saying Gobert didn't interfere with Hill's shot while it was above the rim. That meant the Jazz had once again been awarded the win. This time, the decision stood and the Jazz escaped Sacramento with a hard-fought victory.

Though the review also looked at whether Gobert's tip-in had occurred before time ran out, he told ESPN.com that he was confident his game-winning shot would stand, but knows that sometimes NBA officials make crazy decisions:

"I just saw it go left and I was like 'OK, it's a pass. I'll just tip it in,'" Gobert said. "I looked up once, but whatever happens I know it's going to be their decision. Sometimes they get it wrong, too, so you never know."

Hill admitted that his last-ditch effort to win the game wasn't a pass to Gobert - just a bad shot that the French star was able to do something with, but added that he was concerned the tip-in didn't take place in time:

"I knew it wasn't a goaltend because it was an airball," Hill said. "I knew that part was good."

With the victory, the Jazz improved to 39-24 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Utah leads the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games and trails the third-place Houston Rockets by five games.

The loss - Sacramento's fourth in a row - dropped the Kings to 25-37 on the year, three games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

