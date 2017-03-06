Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Thurman defeated Garcia.

Keith Thurman called out by welterweight rival following Danny Garcia win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Bellew’s victory over David Haye wasn’t the only big fight taking place in the boxing world on Saturday night, as fans finally witnessed the highly anticipated clash between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.

Over 16,500 fans packed out the Barclays Center to watch the unbeaten Thurman successfully retain his WBA super welterweight title as he picked up a split points decision win over his fellow American, snatching his WBC welterweight belt as Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career.

UNDEFEATED

That makes it 28 straight wins for One Time, and he’s already been called out by a welterweight rival following the huge win.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Manny Pacquiao currently holds the WBO version of the belt, while Britain’s Kell Brook is preparing to defend his IBF crown against America’s Errol Spence.

Keith Thurman v Danny Garcia

Despite that fight looming, Special K has already set his sights on meeting Thurman later in the year in the hope of unifying the titles.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Garcia and Thurman are both very good champions and it was very hard to split them, but I thought Thurman would win the fight because Garcia had not faced a true welterweight before.

BROOK VS. THURMAN?

“Thurman is a big welterweight who has competed at that weight his whole career.

“I would definitely like to fight Thurman because I want to unify the division before I move up. I think that would be a very explosive fight, me and Keith Thurman.

“I spoke to him backstage before I fought Shawn Porter [in 2014] and he said, ‘You’re the boy from England, I’m looking forward to seeing you fight.’

“And I said the same to him, because he stands out from all the rest of the welterweights for me.”

Boxing at O2 Arena

Before he gets that chance, though, Brook has to get past the unbeaten and exciting Spence and will be wanting to put on a solid performance after his last outing saw him suffer a fifth round stoppage at the hands of Gennady Golovkin.

Would you like to see Kell Brook fight Keith Thurman? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook
Danny Garcia

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again