Tony Bellew’s victory over David Haye wasn’t the only big fight taking place in the boxing world on Saturday night, as fans finally witnessed the highly anticipated clash between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.

Over 16,500 fans packed out the Barclays Center to watch the unbeaten Thurman successfully retain his WBA super welterweight title as he picked up a split points decision win over his fellow American, snatching his WBC welterweight belt as Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career.

UNDEFEATED

That makes it 28 straight wins for One Time, and he’s already been called out by a welterweight rival following the huge win.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Manny Pacquiao currently holds the WBO version of the belt, while Britain’s Kell Brook is preparing to defend his IBF crown against America’s Errol Spence.

Despite that fight looming, Special K has already set his sights on meeting Thurman later in the year in the hope of unifying the titles.

Article continues below

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Garcia and Thurman are both very good champions and it was very hard to split them, but I thought Thurman would win the fight because Garcia had not faced a true welterweight before.

BROOK VS. THURMAN?

“Thurman is a big welterweight who has competed at that weight his whole career.

“I would definitely like to fight Thurman because I want to unify the division before I move up. I think that would be a very explosive fight, me and Keith Thurman.

“I spoke to him backstage before I fought Shawn Porter [in 2014] and he said, ‘You’re the boy from England, I’m looking forward to seeing you fight.’

“And I said the same to him, because he stands out from all the rest of the welterweights for me.”

Before he gets that chance, though, Brook has to get past the unbeaten and exciting Spence and will be wanting to put on a solid performance after his last outing saw him suffer a fifth round stoppage at the hands of Gennady Golovkin.

Would you like to see Kell Brook fight Keith Thurman? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms