Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Pirlo admired Verratti's performance.

Andrea Pirlo sent a text to Marco Verratti after PSG 4-0 Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona will look to perform a miracle on Wednesday night when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Spanish giants trail 4-0 after being blown out of the water in Paris last month.

Any team with Lionel Messi in it has a chance, and Luis Enrique’s side are in ideal shape for a game in which they need to score at least four goals, having scored 11 times in their last two games.

Article continues below

Enrique knows just how important the wins against Sporting Gijon and Celta Vigo have been for morale.

"I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," the Barca boss said, via BBC Sport.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Enrique has faith

The 46-year-old, who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, has “indestructible faith” that his players can turn things around against PSG.

"Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath,” Enrique continued.

"Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."

PSG's main threats

Not only must Barcelona score a minimum of four goals, but they will also have to prevent Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler from scoring any away goals.

And then there’s Marco Verratti, who keeps the ball moving in PSG’s midfield.

Verratti has emerged as one of the brightest midfielders in the game, with Andres Iniesta calling the Italian his “successor” during last month’s contest in France, according to Blaise Matuidi.

Pirlo sent Verratti a text after PSG 4-0 Barca

Andrea Pirlo is also a big fan of the 24-year-old.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Pirlo revealed the text message he sent to Verratti after his impressive performance in the first leg.

"After the game against Barça, I congratulated him via an SMS," the New York City player said, via Sport

"The same night he said to me that my message had been the one he appreciated the most. And then I said to him 'You are the No.1 now because I'm at the end of my career.'" 

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

Pirlo: Verratti is the future of Italian football

The praise continued.

"Verratti is a great player. He is the future of Italian and European football for the next 10 years. He plays more or less in my position, although we're different in our styles of play,” Pirlo, 37, added. 

"He plays shorter passes, dribbles more than me and keeps the ball more. He's the best Italian player today and tomorrow. We have had good moments together with the national team.”

Italy v Malta - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

Can Verratti be as good as Pirlo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Angel di Maria
Angel di Maria
Italy Football
Juventus
Edinson Cavani
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again