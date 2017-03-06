Barcelona will look to perform a miracle on Wednesday night when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Spanish giants trail 4-0 after being blown out of the water in Paris last month.

Any team with Lionel Messi in it has a chance, and Luis Enrique’s side are in ideal shape for a game in which they need to score at least four goals, having scored 11 times in their last two games.

Article continues below

Enrique knows just how important the wins against Sporting Gijon and Celta Vigo have been for morale.

"I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," the Barca boss said, via BBC Sport.

Article continues below

Enrique has faith

The 46-year-old, who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, has “indestructible faith” that his players can turn things around against PSG.

"Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath,” Enrique continued.

"Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."

PSG's main threats

Not only must Barcelona score a minimum of four goals, but they will also have to prevent Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler from scoring any away goals.

And then there’s Marco Verratti, who keeps the ball moving in PSG’s midfield.

Verratti has emerged as one of the brightest midfielders in the game, with Andres Iniesta calling the Italian his “successor” during last month’s contest in France, according to Blaise Matuidi.

Pirlo sent Verratti a text after PSG 4-0 Barca

Andrea Pirlo is also a big fan of the 24-year-old.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Pirlo revealed the text message he sent to Verratti after his impressive performance in the first leg.

"After the game against Barça, I congratulated him via an SMS," the New York City player said, via Sport.

"The same night he said to me that my message had been the one he appreciated the most. And then I said to him 'You are the No.1 now because I'm at the end of my career.'"

Pirlo: Verratti is the future of Italian football

The praise continued.

"Verratti is a great player. He is the future of Italian and European football for the next 10 years. He plays more or less in my position, although we're different in our styles of play,” Pirlo, 37, added.

"He plays shorter passes, dribbles more than me and keeps the ball more. He's the best Italian player today and tomorrow. We have had good moments together with the national team.”

Can Verratti be as good as Pirlo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms