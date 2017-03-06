One of the most iconic and memorable wrestling moments in recent times has to be when The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

It was not predicted by WWE fans as many believed The Phenom's streak would never be broken, but when it did happen, it was booked well as fans are still talking about it to this day.

However, Lesnar wasn't the first person The Undertaker asked to break his WrestleMania streak, as Kurt Angle was asked back in January 2006. The Olympic Hero recalled the time he was asked by The Deadman to end the streak during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

He said: "Undertaker did go to me in January of that year (2006) and said, "Listen, I think we should talk to Vince. I know you're champion. I know they don't want to go with me as champion, so I'm willing to lose if we have to. I never had that Wrestlemania match that I wanted and I know that I can have it with you."

"He encouraged me to talk with Vince. It was never thought of. Vince never thought of it. As a matter of fact, Vince shot it down right away! But it was an idea Undertaker had. It wasn't an idea I had. It wasn't an idea Vince was thinking of doing. Vince McMahon didn't want it and it was an idea that got shot down. That conversation was very quick, very brief. (laughs)

"Fortunately, Undertaker did have those Wrestlemania Moment matches afterward, so I was really happy for him that he had that."

The Undertaker would go on and continue his streak later that year at WrestleMania 22 by defeating Mark Henry in a casket match, while Angle lost the World Heavyweight championship in a triple threat match against Randy Orton, and the winner of the contest, Rey Mysterio. The Olympic Hero is yet to face The Phenom at WrestleMania in his WWE career.

The Olympic Hero is yet to face The Phenom at WrestleMania in his WWE career, but he did face him at No Way Out in February 2006, the same year as WrestleMania 22, which the future Hall of Famer said is one of his favorite matches. He said: "If it was at Wrestlemania, it could have gone down in history as the greatest of all time."

Fans would definitely love to see Kurt Angle take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania if it is one of the last matches both legends have in the WWE.

