Many MMA fans were disappointed in the welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson on Saturday night at UFC 209.

Though Woodley won by majority decision, many felt both fighters could have been more aggressive throughout the five-round bout.

Count UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping among those upset with the lack of excitement in Saturday's main event. As Bisping prepares to face Georges St-Pierre - the longtime welterweight champion - sometime this year, he said he's not too scared of GSP based on what he saw at UFC 209.

In a TMZ video, which can be seen below, Bisping makes it very clear that he wasn't impressed with either Tyron Woodley or Stephen Thompson on Saturday night:

“Well, let’s be honest, it was tactical but it wasn’t the most satisfying fight,” Bisping said in the video. “If they’re the best welterweights in the world, then I should f--- up GSP. That’s a fact. If they’re the best welterweights in the world then GSP is going to a funeral pretty quick.”

Bisping and GSP will fight later this year, but the date has yet to be determined. However, as you can see in the video, Bisping anticipates having to wait a few more months before GSP is ready to step into the octagon against him.

After the fight, Woodley said he considers himself the best welterweight UFC athlete of all-time, which drew more criticism from Bisping, who said champions need to be more aggressive in the octagon:

“Best welterweight of all time? I like Tyron but all I saw there was 20 minutes of backing up," he said. "You’ve got to go forward to win a fight. It was a tactical fight - Tyron won, congratulations to him. Well done.”

In 21 career fights, Woodley sports a record of 17-3-1, while Bisping is 30-7 in his lengthy career. St-Pierre sports a higher winning percentage than both Bisping and Woodley, at 25-2 in his title-winning career.

At 38 years old, Bisping will try for victory No. 31 against the 35-year-old St-Pierre in what could be one of the final professional UFC fights for each storied competitor. Fortunately for UFC fans, with the talking Bisping is doing in the UFC 209 aftermath, he'd better come out way more aggressive than either Woodley or Thompson.

Woodley's next matchup has yet to be determined, but he'll enjoy his title for a while before he steps back into the octagon. Bisping, meanwhile, will have to defend his middleweight title against GSP or else GSP will claim a title at another weight division to cap off his storied career.

