It's difficult to know whether to feel sorry for Arsene Wenger or not.

However bloody-minded or stubborn he may be, this is a manager who has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups.

The Frenchman also brought an innovative brand of football to England when he arrived in 1996.

Fast forward 21 years and things aren't looking quite so rosy.

This May is likely to mark 13 years since Arsenal last won the league, and the Colney training ground seems an unhappy place amid the ongoing furore surrounding Alexis Sanchez.

The respective futures of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are yet to be sorted, but it's also unclear whether Wenger himself will be in the dugout come next season.

Inevitably, Monday's press conference brought a question about his plans, and equally inevitably, Wenger was pretty cryptic in his answer.

Wenger thinks he built Arsenal

"I think I have built this club," he said, quoted by the Mirror.

"I want it to be successful so I want to take a bit of time before making a decision.

"It is about the team performance, not the individual, our game is built on collective expression."

Built the club? Just hold on a second, Arsene.

Granted, the 67-year-old is the most successful Gunners manager of the modern era.

As we all need reminding sometimes, though, there was such a thing as football before 1992.

Statistically, Wenger might have won more than Herbert Chapman, but as most Arsenal fans would agree, it was the latter who was responsible for making the club such a big force in the first place.

Yes, we're going back a bit here, but the boss between 1925-1934 is widely recognised as the man who actually 'built' Arsenal.

Over to Piers Morgan

As for Wenger, no-one wants Le Professeur to quit north London more than the vociferous Piers Morgan.

Morgan wasn't the only Arsenal fan getting a little riled by these comments, but he summed up how a lot of supporters feel just perfectly:

That was echoed by a lot of other Gooners on social media.

Even if he has a point, Morgan's probably being a little bit disrespectful by labelling him "arrogant" and "deluded".

Unfortunately, Arsenal's current problems mean Wenger risks damaging his reputation even further the longer he stays on.

Claudio Ranieri will tell you that people in football tend to have short memories. Despite what Wenger's achieved, he could end up only being remembered for the negatives.

