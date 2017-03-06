Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard names the one team who could beat Chelsea to the PL title

Seven points ahead, 12 games remaining and top of the table with one game in hand - the Premier League title is Chelsea's to lose.

Antonio Conte's men are still way ahead in the title race and, having lost just one league game since mid-September, it's hard to see any of their rivals catching up.

Tottenham are currently their closest challengers on 56 points, while Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all eight, 11 and 13 points behind respectively.

But for a very unlikely run of poor form, Chelsea should have their fifth Premier League title by the end of the season.

In truth, they deserve it. Aside from Antonio Conte's men, who have lost and drawn just three games all campaign, only Tottenham have shown any real consistency.

Frank Lampard is certainly confident of his former employers maintaing their lead at the top after admitting recently that he can't see them being caught.

However, there is one team he fears could make up ground over the coming months.

While he claims Tottenham have been superb recently, with Harry Kane in fantastic form, it's Manchester City that he believes could launch a late bid.

Asked who Chelsea's biggest challengers are, he told Sky Sports: "I think Man City - it's between them and Tottenham.

Sunderland v Manchester City - Premier League

"The way Harry Kane is playing, you wouldn't say he's carrying them, but he's one of the best strikers in the world on current form.

"Pep says City need to win every game and I think he's right. But City would be the ones, the way they play, they can get on a run.

"I still think defensively they're vulnerable which is why I can't see Chelsea being caught."

Chelsea v Swansea City - Premier League

The likelihood of City beating Chelsea to the Premier League title is slight but, given the talent they possess and the unpredictability of English football, Lampard believes they have a small chance.

And perhaps he's on to something given the Citizens have rediscovered form of late.

Since the 4-0 defeat to Everton in January, Pep Guardiola's side have won seven out of nine games in all competitions and scored 25 goals.

It only takes one defeat to derail a title bid, too, suggesting anything could still happen as the business end of the Premier League season looms.

