The "biggest" match of WrestleMania 33 may still be in the works.

By biggest, of course, we mean the match featuring two of the biggest men in sports. The Big Show and Shaq have been talking about their potential showdown non-stop heading into the biggest show of them all.

Big Show recently called out Shaq, stating that if he's too scared to step into the ring he fully understands. The four-time NBA champion responded, and it sounds like he's still trying to make the big crossover match happen.

Shaq brought the WrestleMania match up again in the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, indicating that he's in discussions with somebody "high up" within WWE management.

"I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again," Shaq said, as transcribed by Cageside Seats. "I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear."

The Big Show and Shaq announced their desire to battle in the squared circle at ESPN's ESPY awards in 2016, but have since hit a few road blocks on the road to WrestleMania.

Big Show has been preparing for what could be his final signature moment in professional wrestling, getting into great shape to battle a fellow seven-footer.

Shaq, meanwhile, has maintained that the reason this match hasn't been locked up yet has nothing to do with him. It's unclear where negotiations with the WWE stand, but it's promising that he's continued to engage with the promotion on what would be a fascinating moment.

Considering WrestleMania 33 will be held in Orlando, where Shaq resides, Big Show offered an alternative to fighting in the ring. Big show said he'd be more than willing to travel to Shaq's home to show him a few wrestling moves, and Shaq caught wind of the challenge during the podcast.

"No, I haven’t seen them. We talked yesterday," Shaq said. "I didn’t know that. I’m going to see you. I’m not worried about it Big Show. I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you."

Sure, it's a gimmick match, but WrestleMania is known to be host for some of the strangest matchups in wrestling. Pitting these giants against one another could make for an entertaining break from what will surely be a loaded card.

Besides, who wouldn't want to see if Big Show can actually choke slam someone known for slamming rims and breaking backboards?

Do you think the WWE and Shaq can come to terms, or is this all just gamesmanship from Big Diesel? Let us know in the comments!

