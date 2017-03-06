Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerrard: "He reminds me of Robbie Fowler in his pomp".

Steven Gerrard reveals who he wants to win the Golden Boot

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is well and truly on.

Harry Kane beat Jamie Vardy to it last year, and the Tottenham striker could well be on his way to another award as he's currently the top flight's joint leading goalscorer with 17 goals.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku join him on that figure, while Diego Costa (16), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15) follow close behind.

Jermain Defoe is the only other real candidate, the Sunderland striker having found the back of the net 14 times so far this term.

Put simply, we're blessed with some incredible strikers in English football right now.

Unless you support the team of one of the forwards in question, you're probably not too fussed about who finishes the season top of the charts.

However, Steven Gerrard admits he does have a preference.

It probably helps that there aren't really any Liverpool players in the reckoning; Sadio Mane is the Reds' top scorer on 12 goals, but as he spent January away at the AFCON, he's got some catching up to do.

So, who is Gerrard rooting for?

"I hope it’s Harry Kane," he said, per Metro.

"I just like him a lot, I’m a big fan of him, you see his finish last week (against Stoke), the first one, where he just rips the side-netting off.

Fowler and Shearer's level

"Reminds me of Robbie Fowler in his pomp, or Alan Shearer, where they just burst the side netting with their finishes.

"He’s got a little bit of selfishness about him, which I like in a striker."

At this rate, Gerrard's not going to be disappointed, with Kane in fantastic form.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

The 23-year-old has scored five goals in his last two games against Stoke and Everton and has already hit two hat-tricks this season.

When you take into account that the England international missed almost eight weeks of the campaign with an ankle injury, his record's actually pretty ridiculous.

And if the Tottenham man does win consecutive Golden Boots, he'll become just the fifth player to achieve that feat in the modern era - Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry, and Robin Van Persie being the others.

Mauricio Pochettino would probably rather his main man just keeps scoring goals instead of worrying about records, but it must be hard when he keeps breaking them.

Is Harry Kane the best striker in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments. 

