Football

Mats Hummels.

Bayern Munich stars laugh at Mats Hummels for one embarrassing reason

Football News
Some defenders are naturally clumsy, only it's usually with their feet instead of their hands, but Mats Hummels is redefining the stereotype for the 21st century.

That's not that we're calling Hummels a clumsy player, far from it! In fact, we count the Germany international as one of the classiest centre-backs in the modern game.

However, judging by recent evidence, we think his handiwork could use a bit of work after an embarrassing incident earlier on Monday afternoon.

The Bayern Munich squad jetted into London on Monday afternoon in preparation for the second leg of their Champions League tie with Arsenal on Tuesday, with the squad looking calm and relaxed.

But when boarding a coach from the airport, Hummels found himself in a spot of bother and momentarily lost his balance right in front of his teammates.

Coming out of the concourse, he was balancing a coffee on top of what appeared to be two take out containers, but clearly thew hot drink was not stable and he dropped it all over his blazer and trousers.

Oops!

Having handed the containers to a staff member he disappeared to clean himself up, but luckily he was wearing a black suit so was saved from any tell-tale stains.

He managed to get his hands on a copy of the video, though, and showing that he is a man of good humour, posted the clip to his own Twitter feed, which you can see below.

One member of the squad who found it particularly funny was Thomas Muller, who appeared in front of the camera laughing his head off.

Muller then dropped his own case in the background, though he'll have been hoping that nobody had noticed that (sorry, Thomas).

Hummels then remerged looked rather pleased with himself before boarding the coach to continue the journey. Handled expertly, Mats, we salute you.

Bayern Munich take a 5-1 advantage into the second leg and take on an Arsenal side apparently in the midst of a meltdown

The Gunners fell out of the top four over the weekend with a defeat to Liverpool, who leapfrogged them from fifth, though Wenger's men have a game in hand over the Reds.

But with so much talk surrounding the future and the discipline of Alexis Sanchez, the north London side will have to work hard to ensure that any distractions surrounding the Chilean don't detract from what they want to achieve on the pitch.

Topics:
Mats Hummels
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

