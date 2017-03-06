Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry.

Steph Curry hit a very significant three-pointer vs New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters ever to play in the NBA. He already holds the record for most three-pointers in a single season, and currently has his sights set on the career mark.

Though he's unlikely to reach No. 1 on that list for a few years (Ray Allen's 2,973 career makes from behind the arc are the most ever), Curry is working his way up the list.

After making five threes in Sunday afternoon's 112-105 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Curry made a significant move on his way to No. 1.

Curry's third three-pointer (all five of which can be seen below) gave him 1,831 for his career, which moved him past Chauncey Billups and into 10th place on the all-time list: 

Curry finished the game with 31 points and now has 1,833 makes from long range in his eight-year NBA career. Though he's shooting a career-low 39.9 percent from behind the arc this season, he still has made 43.7 percent of his long balls in his career.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Curry also still leads the NBA in threes made this season, with 240. That's 37 more than Houston Rockets star James Harden, who has 203, and third-place Eric Gordon, also of Houston, who has hit 202 this year.

Next up for Curry on the all-time list is Joe Johnson, who has 1,903 in his long career and is currently playing for the Utah Jazz. The next non-active player ahead of Curry on the list is Jason Kidd, who sits at No. 8 with 1,988 three-pointers made.

Before Sunday's outburst, it had been rough sledding for Curry, who had only made four of his previous 31 three-point attempts heading into the game at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors managed to get hot in the second half and avoid losing their third-straight game, which Curry told ESPN afterward was the most important thing that happened over the weekend:

"We knew we'd be fine, getting back to who we are," Curry said.

As long as Curry and Klay Thompson are firing on all cylinders from behind the arc, the Warriors are nearly impossible to beat (as last year's 73-9 regular-season record proves). Getting more open looks for Curry should be priority No. 1 for the Warriors in the wake of Kevin Durant's serious knee injury.

Including Curry and the aforementioned Johnson, the top-10 all-time three-point list includes seven active players, so it will change in the coming seasons. Allen, Kidd and Reggie Miller are the only retired players in the top 10, so Curry at least has a few steady targets to gun for as he continues to fire away from behind the arc.

