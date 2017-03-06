Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Wesley Matthews and Russell Westbrook.

Watch: Wesley Matthews shuts down Russell Westbrook in amazing display

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Many have tried and few have succeeded in locking down Russell Westbrook this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star is averaging a triple-double this season and has asserted himself offensively in a major way after running mate Kevin Durant left for Golden State in offseason free agency.

Westbrook's explosiveness and offensive will have worn down would-be defenders at a tiresome rate.

The former UCLA star met his match, though, in Sunday's 104-89 loss at Dallas.

Not only were Westbrook's outputs down from his season averages -- 29 points compared to a 31.7 average, six rebounds down from 10.6 per game, and five assists next to a 10.0 average -- but his shooting percentages were far behind his norms as well. He was 8 of 24 from the field for a 33.3%, down from his 41.9% season average, and 2-of-10 shooting (20%) for 3-pointers, down from his 33.7 season mark.

But worst of all, Westbrook was the victim of a highlight-reel defensive sequence that could be one to remember if the Mavericks continue their recent hot streak.

NBA All-Star Game 2017 - Media Availability

With the Mavericks leading by 21 points midway through the third quarter, Wesley Matthews put the clamps on Russ with an amazing individual effort.

Westbrook brought the ball up the right wing and made two attempts to drive into the lane. Matthews forced him to give up his dribble and pass off to Enes Kanter on the perimeter.

Matthews was just getting started.

Kanter then reloaded it to Westbrook in the post, who had his back to the basket from about 14 feet. Matthews then knocked the ball away back to the 3-point line and Westbrook retreated to recover it.

As the clock wound down, Westbrook then lost the ball on the crossover, recovered it once again and threw up a wild fadeaway with Matthews all up in his face, resulting in an airball.

Have a look at the video and keep in mind that this was Matthews' first game back after missing two games with a hip injury.

Matthews, who was undrafted out of Marquette in 2009, has been one of the nice NBA stories over the past few years.

He started off in Utah as a rookie, appearing in all 82 games and starting in 48.

Then, he blossomed with the Portland Trail Blazers but tore his Achilles late in the 2014-15 season right as he was about to hit free agency.

Dallas gave him a four-year, $70-million deal anyway, and Matthews has paid them back, starting in all 135 games he's played there in two seasons.

Plays like he made on Sunday are showing everyone why Dallas stuck with Matthews despite the injury.

Topics:
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Wesley Matthews
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

WWE Fastlane: Goldberg's run to Universal Champion summed up in one crazy stat

WWE Fastlane: Goldberg's run to Universal Champion summed up in one crazy stat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again