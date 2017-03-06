Despite losing to Tony Bellew on Saturday night - let alone rupturing his Achilles mid-fight - David Haye has absolutely no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Speaking to Carl Froch on Monday, the 36-year-old explained how he not only wants a rematch with Bellew, but to win a heavyweight world title.

"I don't think it's the end of him," Froch told Sky Sports. "I spoke to David Haye earlier and he's out of the operation, he's out of theatre.

"The Achilles heel is fixed and he's adamant he will be coming back and he wants to fight again. First and foremost for David Haye, he wants the rematch with Bellew.

"He's told me he wants to come again - 100 per cent. He said to me and I quote, 'I will win a heavyweight world title, but I want the rematch with Bellew first'."

A somewhat bold prediction by the Hayemaker, who was released from hostpital on Sunday following treatment to his Achilles.

In the sixth round of Saturday's bout, Haye landed awkwardly on his right foot and, having immediately realised something was wrong, could barely walk.

But credit where it's due, he refused to give in. Bellew dominated Haye thereafter but had to wait until the 11th round to win by TKO.

Both fighters deserved a huge amount of respect for the way they fought, especially so considering Bellew also broke his hand during the second or third round.

However, while Bellew has been fairly vocal since his shock victory, Haye has been relatively quiet - until now.

In his first Instagram post since the defeat, Haye revealed the surgery on his Achilles was a success and that he will soon start rehabilitation.

He also sent a lovely message to his fans, thanking them for their "love and support" before, during and after the fight with Bellew. Check it out.

Haye wrote: "Back home now chillin' with feet up, after a very successful Achilles reattachment surgery. Strangely after such an action packed fight, I have no aches and pains other then my freshly Reattached Achilles.

"Professor James Frame and Kevin Lidlow are very happy with the outcome of my surgery, and are very confident of a 100% recovery back to full fitness.

"I'm truly overwhelmed with all the positive messages of love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.

"Time to catch up with family and friends before the rehab programme starts tomorrow night. One Love. The Hayemaker."

