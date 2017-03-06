Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alexis Sanchez.

Arsene Wenger explains how Alexis Sanchez really behaves at Arsenal

Losing Alexis Sanchez in the summer would be nothing short of a disaster for Arsenal.

As the Gunners' best player this season - and perhaps in general - his potential departure would prove detrimental to their hopes of winning the Premier League.

But the writing seems to be on the wall. The Chilean has looked frustrated over the past few weeks and his starting on the bench against Liverpool only appears to have worsened the situation.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Sanchez felt humiliated after Arsene Wenger left him on the bench and reacted by angrily storming out of the pre-match warm up at Anfield.

His future is up in the air as a result. Juventus have reportedly made a bid for Sanchez and are confident of striking a deal because he hasn't signed a new contract.

It's claimed Arsenal haven't even offered the 28-year-old an extension yet, despite the fact his current deal expires in under 18 months.

As you would expect, Wenger was asked about Sanchez's current situation in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's game against Bayern Munich.

But instead of using his usual tactic of denying unrest, the Frenchman actually gave a rather surprise insight into how Sanchez behaves at Arsenal.

Rumour has it Sanchez has been involved in a few arguments with teammates recently, not just in training, but after matches.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Following the 5-1 defeat to Bayern, for example, Sanchez had a go at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a few others in the dressing room.

And last Wednesday, he had a bust-up with an unnamed Arsenal player in training.

Sanchez's behaviour is clearly an issue and that much seemed to be confirmed by Wenger in the press conference, with the Frenchman describing his behaviour as sometimes "excessive".

"Sometimes his behaviour is excessive," he said, per the Times. "All the rest, his attitude - he's a committed player and sometimes has excessive behaviours.

"But you have that many times in the history of every squad."

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

It's no wonder Arsenal's players are becoming frustrated with Sanchez if he keeps lashing out, even if it is because of his winning mentality.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting to win, there's a certain way to go about confronting your teammates to avoid conflict.

Despite the rumours, Sanchez has insisted he loves Arsenal and his teammates on Instagram.

He wrote: "The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying."

