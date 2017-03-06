Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Orlando.

Orlando City fans produce contender for worst football chant of all time

One of the best things about British football is the creativity of the match-going fans when it comes to dreaming up funny chants.

Sure, supporters in other countries have come up with some belters over the years, but Brits are surely top dogs when it comes to the humble chant.

Football - or soccer, if you will - fans in America, however, have some work to do on their chants if this latest footage is anything to go by.

Orlando City played their first match in their new 25,000-seater stadium on Sunday and marked the occasion with a hard-fought 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Cyle Larin scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute against Patrick Vieira’s side, which featured both Andrea Pirlo and David Villa.

Video: Orlando City fans' terrible chant

But their win was marred by a quite awful chant - possibly the worst we’ve ever heard - during the second half.

New York defender Maxime Chant appeared to be struggling with an injury and, as he limped off the pitch, he was subjected to one particularly terrible chant from the home fans.

Here’s the footage…

*Shudders*

Just in case you can’t quite mark it out, the chant goes as follows: “Move b*tch, get off the pitch!"

Yeah, we can’t see it catching on either.

The chant presumably derives from the 2002 hip hop song ‘Move B*tch” by rapper Ludacris which, in fairness, is a bit of a tune.

Twitter reacts to the chant

Here’s what Twitter has made of the chant…

Incredibly, a lot of Twitter users seemed to like it...

Orlando City have done some pretty cool stuff recently

Orlando City have done some pretty cool things with their new stadium but, despite that, we can’t let them get away with this abomination of a chant.

As well as including safe standing and designated smoke bomb areas - yes, you did read that right - the club have also installed 49 rainbow pattern seats as a tribute to the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

You just need to work a little harder on this chants, lads.

Topics:
MLS
Kaka
Football
MLS Cup

