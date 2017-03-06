Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Kevin Owens, Goldberg.

The real reason the Goldberg-Owens Fastlane title match was so disappointing

Kevin Owens and Goldberg squared off at WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view, but it was a disappointing match to say the least. 

The WWE Universal title match lasted a mere 21 seconds, falling in line with any number of in-and-out matches that Goldberg has completed throughout his illustrious career. 

Goldberg hit a distracted Owens with a spear before jackhammering him and pinning him for the three count. It was a script we've seen throughout Goldberg's career, but the real reason the WWE cut this title fight so short may have been a strategic move. 

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 33 in less than a month, and making sure Goldberg remains 100 percent healthy before a much-larger match at the biggest show of them all may have been a motivating factor, according to Aaron Rift of No DQ. 

The other reason, though, leaves fans with a bit more to chew on and could shed some insight on how the WWE feels about Goldberg's ability in the ring now that he's 50 years old. 

There may have been fear within WWE management that a longer match between rising star Owens and Goldberg may have proven that Goldberg isn't ready to work a full match, according to Rift. 

That's a huge hill for the WWE and Goldberg to climb, and watching him decimate opponents in mere seconds can only last so long. The Fastlane main event was so short that it could be put together in a single GIF:

Goldberg is rumored to be lining up to main event against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, pitting two "part-time" wrestlers against each other.

If WWE management is concerned about Goldberg's ability to put together on an entertaining match, that won't be any easier with Lesnar grappling with him.

The draw of both names is surely enough to sell the rumored match, but fan expectations will be sky-high with two of the sport's megastars stepping into the squared circle. Lesnar and Goldberg last fought at Survivor Series in 2016 in a two-minute match that went in Goldberg's favor.

They also fought at WrestleMania 20 over a decade ago, only to put on a disappointing battle. Fans memorably booed and chanted against Goldberg and Lesnar during the match, which also ended with a Goldberg victory.

Owens, meanwhile, is rumored to be in line to face off against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33. That should be a much better match for Owens to show off his wrestling chops, especially if the WWE truly feels Goldberg isn't capable of stringing together a good match. 

Does a potential Lesnar-Goldberg rematch sound enticing, or is this rumor just further proof fans are in for another disappointing fight? Let us know in the comments!

