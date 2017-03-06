Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte did something hilarious after shaking hands with West Ham's coaches

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte has done a phenomenal job since taking over at Chelsea last summer.

Following a season where the Blues finished a disappointing 10th in the Premier League, no one quite knew what to expect when Conte arrived.

But, to everyone's surprise, the Italian has performed a miracle and is 12 games away from winning the title in his debut season.

Article continues below

Aside from buying well in the summer transfer window - he signed David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante - Conte has rejuvenised Chelsea's defence by introducing a 3-5-2 formation.

In that shape, Gary Cahill and co. have conceded just 19 league goals and lost only once since September's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

What Alexis Sanchez is forcing Arsenal teammates to do at training ground

What Alexis Sanchez is forcing Arsenal teammates to do at training ground

Away from his managerial abilities, Conte is also a very likeable figure. His passion and energy on the sidelines is very entertaining to watch, such as when he celebrates with Chelsea's fans.

And against West Ham on Monday night, he provided yet another moment of comedy gold.

In the video below, after shaking hands with West Ham's coaching staff before the game, Conte walked back to his dugout and washed his hands.

No, seriously. The 47-year-old clearly didn't trust where their hands had been and saw it necessary to pour some water over his own.

CONTE HAS TRUST ISSUES

Hygeine comes first, right Antonio?

Conte's quirks have made a positive impact on Chelsea's players, with captain John Terry recently explaining how they spend more time training without the ball than with it.

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

"In all my years playing - I've had Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Robbie di Matteo - I've never done the kind of running, you know like proper running," he said, per The Sun.

"Everything's been with the ball. So in the past, under Mourinho, from day one pre-season, you get the balls out.

"But Conte has come in and from the start of pre-season we have done running. This is a group that hasn't done that for seven, eight, nine years

"A shock? Yeah, it was a little bit yeah but after two, three weeks of doing it the lads were going, 'Physically we feel much better'."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

The wrestler The Undertaker originally wanted to end the streak

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

WWE fans are furious with one WWE Fastlane decision

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

What Alexis Sanchez is forcing Arsenal teammates to do at training ground

What Alexis Sanchez is forcing Arsenal teammates to do at training ground

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again