Antonio Conte has done a phenomenal job since taking over at Chelsea last summer.

Following a season where the Blues finished a disappointing 10th in the Premier League, no one quite knew what to expect when Conte arrived.

But, to everyone's surprise, the Italian has performed a miracle and is 12 games away from winning the title in his debut season.

Article continues below

Aside from buying well in the summer transfer window - he signed David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante - Conte has rejuvenised Chelsea's defence by introducing a 3-5-2 formation.

In that shape, Gary Cahill and co. have conceded just 19 league goals and lost only once since September's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Article continues below

Away from his managerial abilities, Conte is also a very likeable figure. His passion and energy on the sidelines is very entertaining to watch, such as when he celebrates with Chelsea's fans.

And against West Ham on Monday night, he provided yet another moment of comedy gold.

In the video below, after shaking hands with West Ham's coaching staff before the game, Conte walked back to his dugout and washed his hands.

No, seriously. The 47-year-old clearly didn't trust where their hands had been and saw it necessary to pour some water over his own.

CONTE HAS TRUST ISSUES

Hygeine comes first, right Antonio?

Conte's quirks have made a positive impact on Chelsea's players, with captain John Terry recently explaining how they spend more time training without the ball than with it.

"In all my years playing - I've had Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Robbie di Matteo - I've never done the kind of running, you know like proper running," he said, per The Sun.

"Everything's been with the ball. So in the past, under Mourinho, from day one pre-season, you get the balls out.

"But Conte has come in and from the start of pre-season we have done running. This is a group that hasn't done that for seven, eight, nine years

"A shock? Yeah, it was a little bit yeah but after two, three weeks of doing it the lads were going, 'Physically we feel much better'."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms