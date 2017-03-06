Jamie Carragher was one of thousands of Scousers who turned up to the O2 Arena on Saturday night hoping to see Tony Bellew pull off a massive shock against David Haye.

The former Liverpool defender, who now works as a pundit on Sky Sports, got his wish.

Bellew, a passionate Everton supporter, stunned Haye with an 11th round stoppage, to the delight of the travelling Liverpudlians.

Article continues below

After the fight, Carragher went to see the jubilant Bellew inside the dressing room to offer his congratulations.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney also visited the WBC cruiserweight champion, who capitalised on the Achilles injury Haye suffered midway through the bout, and did the same.

Article continues below

Bellew: 'That was better than Istanbul!"

Carragher’s chat with Bellew was filmed and uploaded by iFL TV and there was one brilliant moment when the latter said his victory over Haye was “better than Istanbul”.

After taking a quick photo with Carragher, Bellew said: “It’s better than Istanbul that, lad.”

Carragher, as quick as a flash, responded by saying: “Oh, f*** off!”.

The pair of them then laughed and hugged before Bellew said: “F***ing was for me, you t***!”

You can watch the footage by skipping to 1.34 in the video…

Bellew: I'll call the shots for Haye rematch

Bellew is expected to give Haye a rematch, although the former insists a second fight will only happens if he can dictate the terms.

“Let's not forget the salt and pepper is on my side of the table now,” Liverpool’s Bellew told sportinglife.com. "I get to call the shots".

“He has to come to my table to eat now. I went to his and let’s not forget in his own backyard as well. He stated the O2 was his home and he was king of it.

“We'll talk about it, evaluate it and if we're interested we'll make him an offer."

Haye had been described as a “diva” by Bellew prior to Saturday’s fight because of his numerous demands.

“I thought I was fighting Mariah Carey at one stage, the 34-year-old said. "The demands from this clown were unbelievable.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms