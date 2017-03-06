Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE announces 'Ravishing' Rick Rude will be inducted into Hall of Fame

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class continues to grow, with another legend joining the fold. 

"Ravishing" Rick Rude was a huge WWE star in the late 80s and early 90s. He joined the promotion in 1987, making his mark with his chiseled physique and charismatic microphone talents. Rude was a magnet for drawing heat as one of the top heels in the industry.

"The Ravishing One" is now set to be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, the company announced.

Rude passed away on April 20, 1999, due to heart failure. He was in training to return to action in the ring at the age of 40. Former rival Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will induct Rude into the Hall of Fame.

Rude was a monster at 6'3 and 250 pounds, standing out as one of wrestling's most physical wrestlers. His work as a bouncer prior to becoming a professional wrestler showed, delivering stiff blows to those who stood in his way. 

His finisher, "The Rude Awakening" was a devastating neckbreaker he would deliver after one of his infamous taunts to the crowd. He was known for gyrating his hips and blowing kisses to women.

His career started in the independent scene, but he made a splash at the national level when he became WCW's first World Champion when the promotion transitioned from it's affiliation with NWA. 

Rude bounced between promotions throughout his career, last appearing in the WWE in 1997 as a management figure within D-Generation X. Reports indicate he left the company after the infamous "Montreal screw job," upset that his friend Bret Hart was wronged. 

He went on to rejoin WCW immediately, but was off of television by 1998 due to health issues. 

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class is looking stacked as WrestleMania 33 closes in. Kurt Angle, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page and Beth Phoenix are the other inductees named thus far.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be on March 31 in Orlando at the Amway Center. It continues to be one of wrestling's finest moments, providing a chance to celebrate and honor inductees who have left their mark on sports entertainment. 

Rude's inclusion is certainly long overdue. He was ahead of the curve, putting together a persona that would pave the path for several talents. Rude was portrayed as a narcissistic womanizer, similar to gimmicks used for Shawn Michaels and Val Venis.  

His feuds with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, The Ultimate Warrior and Roddy Piper were highlights of his career in the WWE. He's also considered one of the greatest WWE wrestlers to never win the World Heavyweight championship.

