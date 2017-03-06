You wanna feel old?

Shaq turned 45 Monday.

The former NBA megastar, who had somehow simultaneously had a thrilling and a tad unsatisfying career, is surely among the most memorable stars of his era... or any era, for that matter.

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal was born on March 67, 1972 in Newark, New Jersey and has packed a lot of living in since then.

We admit that he's not great on television, but in his playing days, the Big Aristotle was a sight to behold.

Here's a look at five iconic moments from his Hall of Fame career:

5. THE REBOOT

After Kobe Bryant won the power struggle in Los Angeles, Shaq was shipped to Miami and paired with Dwyane Wade under the guidance of then-coach Pat Riley.

He had a renaissance of sorts, lifting the Heat to the franchise's first title in 2006, his second season in South Beach.

Shaq packed a normal star's worth of career highlights into three-plus seasons with the Heat.

It was enough for the young but successful franchise to retire his No. 32.

4. THE DOMINANCE

It's hard to believe, but Shaq only won one MVP award, coming in the 1999-2000 season, the year of his first NBA title.

But he left no doubt as to who the most dominant player was as the Lakers would breeze to three straight titles.

Come NBA Finals time, it was Shaq's time, as he overshawdowed Kobe and won Finals MVP all three of those championship seasons together.

During the six-game series win aginst Indiana in 2000, Shaq averaged 38.0 points and 16.7 rebounds. In 2001, Shaq posted averages of 33.0 points and 15.8 rebounds in a five-game series win against Philadelphia.

Then, in 2002 against New Jersey, Shaq averaged 36.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in a four-game sweep.

3. THE DANCING

OK, this one isn't on the court, but it's something we'll remember nonetheless.

Shaq was known for having fun, sometimes too much fun.

Many of those moments came together during All-Star Weekend.

He had an All-Star dance-off with Dwight Howard during the 2007 outing where he was definitely the winner.

Shaq topped himself in 2009, dancing with the Jabbawockeez during the player introductions.

Pretty light on his feet for a big man!

2. THE BACKBOARDS

As in, the broken backboards.

During Shaq's rookie season, he brought down two of them, forcing the league to go to Shaq-proof baskets in the next season.

In a nationally televised game on NBC, Shaq brought down the whole apparatus in a game at Phoenix.

Then, he brought the whole thing down against the New Jersey Nets, in an even more impressive display.

Look out below!

1. THE ALLEY-OOP

Talk about a moment.

Kobe and Shaq, at near the height of disarray in their relationship, came together for an amazing moment in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against Portland.

The play came when the Lakers had all but completed an amazing comeback, clawing back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to win 89-84.

L.A. would go on to beat the Indiana Pacers in six games to win Shaq's first of four career NBA rings.

A larger-than-life star in another larger-than-life moment.

Happy Birthday, Big Fella!