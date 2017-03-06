Goldberg finds himself at the top of wrestling once again after capturing the WWE Universal title at Fastlane.

His next match will be a third go-round with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, and Goldberg has his eyes set on defeating The Beast Incarnate for the third time in a row.

Goldberg gave an emotional exclusive interview with the WWE following Fastlane, reflecting on his career before looking ahead to one of the biggest matches of his life. The man sounds like he's on a mission, even at the age of 50.

"I'm a man who is never at a loss for words, right now it's kind of overwhelming," Goldberg said. "To have my family here, it's all I ever dreamed of, you know? Having them experience a little bit of what Goldberg used to be."

Fastlane was definitely a big taste of what Goldberg "used to be," with his title match against Kevin Owens wrapping up in an astonishing 22 seconds. It took a single spear and jackhammer combination for Goldberg to dispatch Owens, with a little help from Chris Jericho.

With Owens out of the way, Goldberg already had Lesnar on his mind the moment he stepped out of the ring with his new title in hand.

"I thought about [Lesnar] the second I popped out of that ring," Goldberg said. "That's the only thing on my mind right now. I'm 2-0 against him, and he's coming with everything he's got."

Goldberg, a man who's fame went through the roof during his undefeated streak in WCW, has one last undefeated streak to defend after dominating his rivalry with Lesnar.

Their previous two pay-per-view matches, which included another WrestleMania showdown back in 2004, have been disappointing from a wrestling standpoint. Fans have been critical of the quality of matches Lesnar and Goldberg produced in the past.

Still, with perhaps one last opportunity to put together a memorable moment in the greatest show of them all, there's reason to be optimistic both men lay it all on the line. Third time's the charm, as they say.

Goldberg sounded ready to do his part on making his match against Lesnar a memorable one.

"I've got three weeks to prepare for his a**. If you think I'm not going to be prepared, you're crazy."

The entire post-Fastlane interview can be watched in the video below, via WWE's YouTube channel:

Do you think Lesnar and Goldberg can put on a match to remember, or is the WWE setting fans up for another disappointing fight? Let us know in the comments!

