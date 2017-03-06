Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

n'golo kante.

N’Golo Kante’s performance for Chelsea v West Ham summed up by one moment

N’Golo Kante appears to be getting better and better with each passing week. It’s ridiculous.

The indefatigable France international, who joined Chelsea from Premier League champions Leicester City last summer, is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world right now.

Try and name a better player in his position. See, it’s impossible.

Not since Claude Makelele has the Premier League - and possibly world football in general - seen a defensive midfielder who manages to make such a massive contribution in the big matches.

Kante was magnificent for the Blues against Liverpool and Arsenal on January 31 and February 2, respectively, and he was outstanding again during Monday evening’s clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Kante was majestic against West Ham

The 25-year-old was absolutely everywhere during the 90 minutes; he didn’t give the West Ham players a moments peace.

And if there was one specific moment that summed up Kante’s masterful display against the Hammers, it came just before half-time.

p1baip6lin1k8k1mpfdf1gnv1v1h9.jpg

The Frenchman controlled a ball that was falling from the sky but realised his teammate was in an offside position.

p1baip6t0014rm1ggc1e601rhja0ab.jpg

He then burst past two West Ham players and somehow kept the ball in play on the byline before picking out a teammate on the edge of the box.

Watch: The one moment that sums up Kante

Seriously… is this guy even human?

Twitter reaction to Kante's performance

This is the question many people on Twitter were asking themselves following Kante’s performance against Slaven Bilic’s side.

Here are the best tweets…

Chelsea secure another big win

Chelsea won the match 2-1 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa.

It was Kante - surprise, surprise - who made the interception that led to Chelsea’s lightning-quick counter-attack for the first goal.

Costa then doubled the Blues’ advantage five minutes after the restart, tapping home a corner from inside the six-yard box.

Manuel Lanzini pulled a goal back for the home side in stoppage time but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The result means Chelsea remain nine points clear of Tottenham, who recorded a 3-2 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

