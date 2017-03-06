Kevin Owens lost his WWE Universal championship in a matter of seconds at WWE Fastlane, and it appears Mr. Wrestling was Mr. Pottymouth before his fight against Goldberg.

Owens has never been one to hold back, and thanks to a few savvy Twitter users, his latest insult raise some fascinating questions.

Goldberg was seen laughing at Owens before the match begun, and it may have gotten under Owens' skin based the profane response lip-readers were able to string together.

"Yeah you should laugh... little piece of s***," it appears Owens says to Goldberg. There is no definitive audio proof this is what Owens said, but it sure looks like it. You be the judge:

Considering what follow the moment — Goldberg taking the title from Owens after 22 seconds and two moves — perhaps Owens was feeling the burn of dropping his Universal title to the returning "part-time" wrestler.

It could also just be part of the show, of course, with Owens throwing some extra trash talk at Goldberg just before the title match began.

Owens lobbing an insult at Goldberg, considered one of the biggest draws in wrestling history, likely means very little to the newly-crowned WWE Universal champion. His eyes are set on a bigger fish with a WrestleMania battle with Brock Lesnar next on his agenda.

Do you think Owens was airing out some of his own frustration knowing what was about to happen, or was this all part of the show? Let us know what you think happened in the comments!

