Boxing

Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder could consider WBC heavyweight title defence against Tony Bellew

Football News
WBC heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder could consider a big-money defence of his belt against Tony Bellew, according to his promoter Lou DiBella.

It comes after Liverpudlian Bellew touted a potential fight with Wilder in the wake of his gruelling 11-round victory over David Haye at London's O2 on Saturday night.

Wilder has been ordered to defend the belt against Bermane Stiverne after he knocked out Gerald Washington last month, however DiBella says their next port of call could be a bout with the Bomber.

DiBella told Sky Sports: "We're not adverse to considering Tony Bellew, we congratulate Bellew. I'm a big fan of Tony's. It's not something we would write off.

"We respect him and it would certainly be something we would be interested in."

Wilder appeared alongside WBO belt holder Joseph Parker in the aftermath of his recent victory over Washington, and although DiBella would love to set up a unification fight, he says Bellew would also be an interesting choice.

"A Joseph Parker fight would be the most desirable fight for Deontay next anyway, but you have to look at other alternatives," he added.

"A fight with Deontay and Tony would certainly be of interest. I just like Tony Bellew. He beat a guy who is a major player. Haye was a major player in the division and Tony beat him.

"Does he deserve it? As much as any other contender would. He's had a great win against a very highly thought of David Haye.

Deontay Wilder v Gerald Washington

"He's also a guy that has got himself some attention. Being in that film doesn't hurt him.

"He's gone out there and become someone that is well known and he just had a great victory in the ring, where he showed a lot of heart. We've got nothing but respect for Tony Bellew."

DiBella isn't the only one to praise the Scouser highly after his shock win over the Hayemaker and certainly won't be the only promoter looking to set up a fight with Bellew.

At the age of 34, Bellew has said he may consider retirement after the victory: "The salt and pepper are on my table."

Topics:
David Haye
Boxing

