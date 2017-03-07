Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Sunday night's Fastlane event was memorable for several different reasons as history was made across the show.

With Charlotte's PPV winning streak now over and Goldberg as the new Universal Champion, Fastlane has gone a long way to shaping WrestleMania.

Stopped in his tracks

One of the biggest questions on the night however was why the WWE decided to have two impromptu matches feature during the event.

It was shown early in the night that the partnership between Jinder Mahal and Rusev has come to an end with both stars choosing to pursue a career in the singles division.

Whilst the two clashed on the night as well, Mahal would taste defeat at the hands of Cesaro and Rusev would be knocked out by Big Show.

With the Bulgarian Brute showcasing a new look, fans thought that Sunday night could mark the start of a pre- WrestleMania push for him.

That proved not to be the case however as he suffered three chokeslams and a knock out punch before he was defeated by Big Show.

The match was discussed on Monday's instalment of Wrestling Observer Radio between Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer.

Rusev in trouble?

Meltzer questioned if Rusev had angered some people backstage whilst Alvarez suggested that he might have some heat on him for his new fashion choice.

Not able to confirm his theory, Alvarez simply quoted that he found it strange that Rusev was booked to be dominated.

However, it was also suggested that while the match may have been booked this way as a punishment for Rusev, it could have had just as much to do with Big Show.

The World's Largest Athlete's WrestleMania plans are very much up in the air right now with his long expected battle with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neil rumoured to be off.

If the match with O'Neil has indeed been scrapped, then many feel that the logic place for Big Show to end up is in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The heavy favourite for that match already is the Mountain of a Man, Braun Strowman - who suffered his first defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

If Strowman is to have any real challengers in the battle royal at WrestleMania, larger stars like Big Show, Mark Henry and even Rusev could need to appear as strong as possible.

WrestleMania is less than four weeks away and while there is still plenty of time for things to change before the WWE heads to Orlando, the path of Rusev currently looks bleak.

