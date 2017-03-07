With less than four weeks until WrestleMania, the episode of Monday Night RAW following a historic Fastlane PPV went a long way to shaping the grandest stage of them all.

A United States Championship match confirmed and a confrontation between the two men who will battle for the Universal Championship headlined the show.

A celebration gone wrong

Goldberg was advertised for the show as he came out to address the WWE Universe for the first time since capturing the Universal title just 24 hours earlier.

Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens in just 21 seconds following a distraction by Chris Jericho and now his focus is clearly far away from KO.

During his address to the fans in which he thanked them for inspiring him to go on and claim the title, he was interrupted.

Paul Heyman, the advocate for his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar made his way out to the stage and revealed that he didn't come to Chicago alone.

Lesnar himself would then come down to the ring and Heyman would explain that his client has come to RAW to offer Goldberg a congratulatory handshake.

Heyman would continue to discuss their match at WrestleMania while the two men would stare at each other until Heyman uttered his closing statement.

Providing his own spoiler for WrestleMania, Heyman announced that one man will be the winner and one man will be the loser, but that the ring announcer will announce Goldberg as something quite different.

That didn't sit well with the new Universal Champion who turned to Heyman as soon as the words left his mouth - that was the opening the Beast needed.

Lesnar would deliver an F-5 to Goldberg almost instantly and in the space of seconds, deliver more offense against Goldberg than he did in their Survivor Series match or the Royal Rumble.

A big statement

Ever since the return of Goldberg to WWE in late 2016, he has certainly had Lesnar's number, defeating him in one minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series and almost effortlessly eliminating him from the Royal Rumble.

Given their two previous clashes, there is no reason to expect their match at WrestleMania will be any different.

However their clash on RAW showed that not only can Lesnar do damage to the Universal champion, but that one F-5 will leave Goldberg slow to get back up.

With less than a month until WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what else transpires before their Universal Championship match.

