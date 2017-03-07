Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Lesnar and Goldberg came face to face on RAW (©Twitter @WWE).

Brock Lesnar delivers an F-5 to Goldberg on RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With less than four weeks until WrestleMania, the episode of Monday Night RAW following a historic Fastlane PPV went a long way to shaping the grandest stage of them all.

A United States Championship match confirmed and a confrontation between the two men who will battle for the Universal Championship headlined the show.

A celebration gone wrong

Goldberg was advertised for the show as he came out to address the WWE Universe for the first time since capturing the Universal title just 24 hours earlier.

SIGN UP NOW

Who will emerge victorious at WrestleMania? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Goldberg defeated former champion Kevin Owens in just 21 seconds following a distraction by Chris Jericho and now his focus is clearly far away from KO.

During his address to the fans in which he thanked them for inspiring him to go on and claim the title, he was interrupted.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Edinson Cavani turned into Usain Bolt for 10 seconds against Nancy

Watch: Edinson Cavani turned into Usain Bolt for 10 seconds against Nancy

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Paul Heyman, the advocate for his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar made his way out to the stage and revealed that he didn't come to Chicago alone.

Lesnar himself would then come down to the ring and Heyman would explain that his client has come to RAW to offer Goldberg a congratulatory handshake.

Heyman would continue to discuss their match at WrestleMania while the two men would stare at each other until Heyman uttered his closing statement.

Providing his own spoiler for WrestleMania, Heyman announced that one man will be the winner and one man will be the loser, but that the ring announcer will announce Goldberg as something quite different.

That didn't sit well with the new Universal Champion who turned to Heyman as soon as the words left his mouth - that was the opening the Beast needed.

Lesnar would deliver an F-5 to Goldberg almost instantly and in the space of seconds, deliver more offense against Goldberg than he did in their Survivor Series match or the Royal Rumble.

A big statement

Ever since the return of Goldberg to WWE in late 2016, he has certainly had Lesnar's number, defeating him in one minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series and almost effortlessly eliminating him from the Royal Rumble.

Given their two previous clashes, there is no reason to expect their match at WrestleMania will be any different.

However their clash on RAW showed that not only can Lesnar do damage to the Universal champion, but that one F-5 will leave Goldberg slow to get back up.

With less than a month until WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what else transpires before their Universal Championship match.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Edinson Cavani turned into Usain Bolt for 10 seconds against Nancy

Watch: Edinson Cavani turned into Usain Bolt for 10 seconds against Nancy

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again