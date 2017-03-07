Just 24 hours removed from WWE Fastlane and already one title match has been made for WrestleMania 33.

Following the controversial ending to the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania, United States Champion Chris Jericho made his return to RAW after three weeks away.

The Gift of Jericho returns

After being attacked by his former best friend Kevin Owens on RAW several weeks ago, Jericho made his shock return during the main event at Fastlane.

Jericho would cause the crucial distraction for Kevin Owens during his Universal title loss to Goldberg at Fastlane.

RAW opened with Jericho making his way to the ring and the new crowd pleasing aura surrounding him was well received by the WWE Universe.

Jericho would call out his former best friend and demand an explanation from him about why he attacked him during the Festival of Friendship.

KO didn't hesitate in making an appearance and he certainly didn't hold back when Jericho asked for the truth.

Explaining that their eight month friendship had simply been Owens using Jericho to ensure that he kept the Universal Championship.

It would lead to a big challenge by Jericho who told Owens that he wanted a match with him at WrestleMania.

Owens agreed but on the condition that Jericho puts his United States Championship on the line at the Show of Shows - something that Y2J would happily accept.

Start of something big?

Owens accepted the challenge for WrestleMania but he also accepted Jericho's challenge for a fight in the ring right there on RAW.

Quite out of character for Owens to accept a fight, his plan soon revealed itself as he was joined by the Destroyer Samoa Joe.

Joe and Owens would dominate Jericho until they were foiled by the arrival of Sami Zayn wielding a steel chair.

The segment would lead to two singles matches on the show as Owens would defeat Zayn and Jericho would lose to Samoa Joe later in the show.

A new faction

It has been teased for weeks that the return of Triple H has brought about the start of a new faction featuring Owens and Samoa Joe.

However this is the first time that the two have appeared on the same page in the ring - possibly meaning that it could be something we see more of in the run up to WrestleMania.

With Triple H likely to be on RAW more and more to try and build up a possible WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins, it remains to be seen if any more former NXT Champions will be recruited to his new faction.

