Watch: Jimmy Butler trolls Marcus Morris in between free throws

Jimmy Butler is in the middle of his best season yet as a professional.

Posting 23.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, the 6’7” All-Star out of Marquette University is the face of the Chicago Bulls franchise and is widely regarded as one of the best two-way players in the entire NBA.

On Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, playing without co-star Dwyane Wade, Butler posted 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal with five turnovers.

Butler’s most memorable moment of the night surprisingly came at the free-throw line.

While he went 12-of-13 from the line himself, what will be considered one of the most hilarious moments of the NBA season thus far came in between two Marcus Morris free throws towards the end of the third quarter. Check out what happened below.

After Morris clanked the first attempt off the rim, Butler trolled him badly, extending his hand towards a high-five that didn’t end up happening.

It’s also worth noting that Andre Drummond, Morris’ teammate, was also left hanging.

We will never know how Morris was able to keep a straight face when lining up for his second attempt.

Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors

Since Butler checked Morris on defense for most of the night, it’s safe to assume that some jawing back and forth was occurring for much of the game between the two outspoken players.

While Butler is known mainly for his on-court talents, he is also quite the jokester. Earlier this season, he unknowingly graced social media with this amazing facial reaction while spending time on the bench.

That GIF has become a meme sensation since then.

While on the U.S. National Team plane this summer, Butler, along with buddy Kyrie Irving, showed off his outstanding vocal talents as well.

“A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton is a classic. Carmelo Anthony shockingly wasn’t pleased.

While Butler’s name was floated around before the trade deadline, it looks like the Bulls are planning to build around the 27-year-old star in the future.

Chicago Bulls Introduce Dwyane Wade

While it’s appreciated to see players take the game seriously, it’s also pleasant to see superstar athletes show off their personalities and have some fun on the court every once in a while.

While Butler’s trolling was hilarious, Morris and the Pistons got the last laugh, outscoring the Bulls 30-16 in the fourth quarter to earn the 109-95 victory.

