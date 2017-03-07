Monday's episode of RAW threw up a lot of surprises in the aftermath of a historic Fastlane PPV as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and the Undertaker all made appearances.

With the WWE firmly on the Road to WrestleMania, two title matches were announced and a new name emerged within the Cruiserweight Division.

Neville left scrambling

Ever since his return and emergence in the Cruiserweight Division, Neville has practically steamrolled over the competition.

His victory over Jack Gallagher at Fastlane seemingly put an end to the British superstar's hopes of winning the title before WrestleMania.

However, Monday's episode of RAW saw a new name finally emerge in the Cruiserweight division as Austin Aries seemingly declared himself fit once again.

Aries has been on commentary for the Cruiserweight division ever since he suffered an injury several months ago.

In recent weeks he has been airing videos hyping his in-ring ability, suggesting that he has been preparing for a return to action.

That seemed to be even more true during a segment with Cruiserweight Champion Neville following his title defense against Rich Swann.

During the interview, the lively Chicago crowd would chant Aries' name and suggest that he is the only man capable of challenging Neville.

That angered the champion and he began to vent at his interviewer, causing Aries to get angry and tell Neville that he had one last question to ask.

Revealing that it was more of a statement than question, Aries would proceed with attacking Neville and eventually driving him from the ring leaving the champion to retreat back up the aisle.

Aries would then celebrate with the Cruiserweight title belt and make arguably his biggest statement since joining the company.

An unconventional debut

If Monday's events were Aries' debut on the main roster, he made quite the impact going up against the Cruiserweight Champion.

Rivalries haven't lasted long within the division since it appeared on RAW following the Draft last year but Aries vs Neville could very well stand the test of time.

With less than a month until the show of shows, WrestleMania, the two could prove to be very bitter rivals before the show in Orlando.

Although Aries never officially announced his return to action on RAW, he was advertised for Tuesday's episode of 205 Live where he will reportedly address Neville.

If Aries does in fact announce that he will become a competitor within the Cruiserweight division, he could face some stiff competition between now and WrestleMania for the right to face the champion.

