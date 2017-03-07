This past summer, former Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors center Bismack Biyombo signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

On the surface, it seemed like a bit of a reach, as Nikola Vucevic was set to return as the team’s starting big man and due to the fact that Biyombo was relatively unproven.

Fast forward to the present day and you can make the case that Biyombo’s deal was one of the worst made during the summer of 2016.

The 6’9” 24-year-old averages 6.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a game over 23.1 minutes per game on the season, and recently, Magic head coach Frank Vogel made it obvious that Biyombo would not remain an important part of his rotation.

In fact, during the month of February, Biyombo played just 17.9 minutes per game and put up 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

However, with Vucevic out nursing a sore Achilles on both Sunday and Monday, Biyombo has seen some extended run and has made the most of it.

On Sunday against the Washington Wizards, he posted 14 points and 15 rebounds over 34 minutes. On Monday against the New York Knicks, he played a whopping 42 minutes and posted 10 points and 14 rebounds in the process.

No two points came with more style, however, than the two below. Check out what he did to poor 7’3” Kristaps Porzingis in the first quarter, who totally wasn’t expecting a guy who is a full six inches shorter than him to do this.

Right on his head.

If you were wondering, Porzingis learned from his mistake later in the game, when Biyombo caught a pass and soared towards the rim in the third quarter.

Porzingis apparently wasn’t interested in getting dunked on again.

Not only did Biyombo show that with added playing time, he could put up solid numbers, but the dunks above were examples of what an explosive presence he can be around the basket.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, this wasn’t the first time that Biyombo embarrassed one of their players this season. Last time, it happened on defense.

The victim: Derrick Rose back in December. Check out the epic block below.

For whatever reason, Biyombo has taken out his wrath on New York this year, as if the Knicks need any more issues.

While Vucevic likely won’t see too much more time off the court while nursing his minor injury, it will be interesting to see how Vogel allocates Biyombo’s minutes moving forward.

Since he’s slated to make a lot of money over the next three seasons as well, it appears as though the Magic should allow him to earn his lucrative contract by putting him on the floor.