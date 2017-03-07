The first episode of RAW following Fastlane brought the return of two of the biggest superstars in the WWE as both the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW.

Lesnar finally got some measure of revenge on new Universal Champion Goldberg by delivering an F-5 to him during his Championship celebration.

Return of the Phenom

It was the return of the legendary Undertaker that caused the biggest stir however as he would appear as RAW approached it's end.

Throughout the night, the announcers had been advertising another clash between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

The two collided at Fastlane but with his loss, Strowman was said to be looking to finish what he started just 24 hours prior.

By the time the mountain among men finally made it to the ring, he took the chance to call out Reigns but instead saw himself confronted by a WWE legend.

The Undertaker came to the ring and without a single word, forced Strowman to retreat through the WWE Universe.

With Strowman gone, the legendary gong of the Undertaker sounded within the arena and just as the Deadman seemed to be making his way out of the ring, the music of Reigns finally hit.

The Big Dog came to the ring clearly unhappy that when Strowman called his name, the Undertaker appeared.

The two shared a very intense stare and even glanced at the WrestleMania sign hanging high above the fans before they would come to blows.

As the Chicago crowd booed Reigns, the Undertaker grabbed him by the throat and delivered a chokeslam to The Guy.

The final straw for the Deadman came when Reigns claimed that it was his yard now and the future Hall of Famer aimed to prove that that was not the case.

A look to the future

The intense stare down between the two with each man looking to the WrestleMania sign seems to be a sign of things to come.

It has been rumoured that Reigns would be taking on Undertaker at WrestleMania ever since he eliminated the Phenom from the Royal Rumble in January.

Undertaker hasn't been seen since but now he has returned for his annual build up to WrestleMania.

Seemingly set to take on one of the more polarising superstars in WWE, a feud with the Phenom could be the heel turn that people have been wanting from Reigns.

