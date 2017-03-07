Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Spurs, Kawhi top Rockets, Harden; Heat stun Cavaliers; Warriors end road trip with win in Atlanta

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bucks (29-33) 112, 76ers (23-40) 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24/8/5) put forth a typical “Greek Freak” stat line while a surprise performance from Tony Snell (21/7/2), who went 5-of-7 from three-point range, propelled the Bucks past Philly. Dario Saric (14/8/6) and Justin Anderson (19/6/3) led the charge for the losing side.

Knicks (26-38) 113, Magic (23-41) 105

Courtney Lee (20/3/2) led the Knicks in both minutes (41) and scoring. Kristaps Porzingis (14/7/1) played 30 minutes and was the only other Knicks player to log 30-plus minutes. Seven Knicks scored in double-figures in the balanced effort. Elfrid Payton (16/11/10) posted a triple-double in the losing effort.

Heat (30-34) 106, Cavaliers (40-20) 98

Dion Waiters (29/2/5) gave his former team the business, as Goran Dragic (21/1/6) and Hassan Whiteside (13/11/1) chipped in with solid outputs of their own. Per usual, LeBron James (30/17/6) and Kyrie Irving (32/7/3) were phenomenal, but not a single other Cavaliers player scored in double-figures.

Warriors (52-11) 119, Hawks (34-29) 111

The trio of Stephen Curry (24/4/9), Klay Thompson (13/0/3) and Draymond Green (12/8/6) weren’t at their best, but Andre Iguodala (24/5/4) turned in an excellent game off the bench for Golden State, who had 33 assists on the night. Paul Millsap (20/10/4) was the best player on the court for the home team in the loss.

Pistons (31-32) 109, Bulls (31-32) 95

Entering the fourth quarter knotted at 79, the Pistons outscored the Bulls 30-16 to finish the game. Reggie Jackson (26/2/6) went 10-for-10 from the field and scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half. Playing without Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, the Bulls relied heavily on Jimmy Butler (27/9/4), but his supporting cast wasn’t consistent.

Nets (11-51) 122, Grizzlies (36-28) 109

In one of the most shocking scores of the night, the Nets were led by Jeremy Lin (18/4/1) and Sean Kilpatrick (23/5/3) in the upset. Mike Conley (32/3/6) continued his strong play with another stellar performance, but other than Marc Gasol (18/6/4), the Grizzlies didn’t receive much production from anyone else. Defensively, it was a shocking outcome for Memphis, who couldn’t stop the up-tempo Nets offensive attack.

Hornets (28-35) 100, Pacers (32-31) 88

The dynamic duo of Kemba Walker (28/6/7) and Nicolas Batum (21/4/4) led Charlotte past Paul George (36/10/5) and Indiana. The starting Pacers frontcourt of Myles Turner (4/7/3) and Thaddeus Young (4/2/2) combined for just eight points and nine rebounds in the loss and the team as a whole went just 2-for-3 from the free throw line for the entire game, while the Hornets went 19-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Spurs (49-13) 112, Rockets (44-20) 110

It was a battle of the stars in San Antonio when Kawhi Leonard (39/6/5) guided the Spurs past James Harden (39/3/12). No player on either team scored 20-plus points in what was a showdown between the two MVP candidates. Tony Parker (19/6/3) also played 28 efficient minutes for the Spurs in the victory.

Nuggets (29-34) 108, Kings (25-38) 96

With Nikola Jokic out due to an illness, someone else on the Nuggets needed to step up. Wilson Chandler (36/12/4) proved to be that man, as he took 13 more shots than anyone else on his team, while Danilo Gallinari (18/6/2) added support. Seven Kings scored in double-figures and just one player, Ty Lawson (13/2/6), played over 30 minutes (34).

Jazz (40-24) 88, Pelicans (25-39) 83

The Pelicans are now 2-5 since trading for DeMarcus Cousins (15/8/3). Anthony Davis (20/12/1) was below his standard of production as starting point guard Jrue Holiday (4/5/3) was abysmal, going 1-of-9 from the field, eventually getting benched after 23 minutes played. Without George Hill due to an injury, Gordon Hayward (23/7/2) performed at an All-Star level while Rudy Gobert (15/15/3) double-doubled in the win.

Clippers (38-25) 116, Celtics (40-24) 102

Los Angeles opened up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter as their Big Three of Chris Paul (23/5/4), Blake Griffin (26/8/3) and DeAndre Jordan (15/12/0) shot a combined 22-for-36 from the field. Isaiah Thomas (32/2/5) was typically great and carried the scoring load for Boston, who was playing without starting center Al Horford.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Houston Rockets
Stephen Curry
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
James Harden

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

The real reason the Fastlane main event was a total flop

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Watch: The worst football chant ever has just been created by MLS fans

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again