Spurs, Kawhi top Rockets, Harden; Heat stun Cavaliers; Warriors end road trip with win in Atlanta

Bucks (29-33) 112, 76ers (23-40) 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24/8/5) put forth a typical “Greek Freak” stat line while a surprise performance from Tony Snell (21/7/2), who went 5-of-7 from three-point range, propelled the Bucks past Philly. Dario Saric (14/8/6) and Justin Anderson (19/6/3) led the charge for the losing side.

Knicks (26-38) 113, Magic (23-41) 105

Courtney Lee (20/3/2) led the Knicks in both minutes (41) and scoring. Kristaps Porzingis (14/7/1) played 30 minutes and was the only other Knicks player to log 30-plus minutes. Seven Knicks scored in double-figures in the balanced effort. Elfrid Payton (16/11/10) posted a triple-double in the losing effort.

Heat (30-34) 106, Cavaliers (40-20) 98

Dion Waiters (29/2/5) gave his former team the business, as Goran Dragic (21/1/6) and Hassan Whiteside (13/11/1) chipped in with solid outputs of their own. Per usual, LeBron James (30/17/6) and Kyrie Irving (32/7/3) were phenomenal, but not a single other Cavaliers player scored in double-figures.

Warriors (52-11) 119, Hawks (34-29) 111

The trio of Stephen Curry (24/4/9), Klay Thompson (13/0/3) and Draymond Green (12/8/6) weren’t at their best, but Andre Iguodala (24/5/4) turned in an excellent game off the bench for Golden State, who had 33 assists on the night. Paul Millsap (20/10/4) was the best player on the court for the home team in the loss.

Pistons (31-32) 109, Bulls (31-32) 95

Entering the fourth quarter knotted at 79, the Pistons outscored the Bulls 30-16 to finish the game. Reggie Jackson (26/2/6) went 10-for-10 from the field and scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half. Playing without Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, the Bulls relied heavily on Jimmy Butler (27/9/4), but his supporting cast wasn’t consistent.

Nets (11-51) 122, Grizzlies (36-28) 109

In one of the most shocking scores of the night, the Nets were led by Jeremy Lin (18/4/1) and Sean Kilpatrick (23/5/3) in the upset. Mike Conley (32/3/6) continued his strong play with another stellar performance, but other than Marc Gasol (18/6/4), the Grizzlies didn’t receive much production from anyone else. Defensively, it was a shocking outcome for Memphis, who couldn’t stop the up-tempo Nets offensive attack.

Hornets (28-35) 100, Pacers (32-31) 88

The dynamic duo of Kemba Walker (28/6/7) and Nicolas Batum (21/4/4) led Charlotte past Paul George (36/10/5) and Indiana. The starting Pacers frontcourt of Myles Turner (4/7/3) and Thaddeus Young (4/2/2) combined for just eight points and nine rebounds in the loss and the team as a whole went just 2-for-3 from the free throw line for the entire game, while the Hornets went 19-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Spurs (49-13) 112, Rockets (44-20) 110

It was a battle of the stars in San Antonio when Kawhi Leonard (39/6/5) guided the Spurs past James Harden (39/3/12). No player on either team scored 20-plus points in what was a showdown between the two MVP candidates. Tony Parker (19/6/3) also played 28 efficient minutes for the Spurs in the victory.

Nuggets (29-34) 108, Kings (25-38) 96

With Nikola Jokic out due to an illness, someone else on the Nuggets needed to step up. Wilson Chandler (36/12/4) proved to be that man, as he took 13 more shots than anyone else on his team, while Danilo Gallinari (18/6/2) added support. Seven Kings scored in double-figures and just one player, Ty Lawson (13/2/6), played over 30 minutes (34).

Jazz (40-24) 88, Pelicans (25-39) 83

The Pelicans are now 2-5 since trading for DeMarcus Cousins (15/8/3). Anthony Davis (20/12/1) was below his standard of production as starting point guard Jrue Holiday (4/5/3) was abysmal, going 1-of-9 from the field, eventually getting benched after 23 minutes played. Without George Hill due to an injury, Gordon Hayward (23/7/2) performed at an All-Star level while Rudy Gobert (15/15/3) double-doubled in the win.

Clippers (38-25) 116, Celtics (40-24) 102

Los Angeles opened up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter as their Big Three of Chris Paul (23/5/4), Blake Griffin (26/8/3) and DeAndre Jordan (15/12/0) shot a combined 22-for-36 from the field. Isaiah Thomas (32/2/5) was typically great and carried the scoring load for Boston, who was playing without starting center Al Horford.