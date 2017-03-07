Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Pogba.

Twitter reacts as Frank Lampard criticises Paul Pogba on Monday Night Football

Published

It hasn’t been all plain sailing for Paul Pogba since his record-breaking transfer back to Manchester United last summer.

The French midfielder, who became the most expensive footballer of all time when United agreed to shell out £89.3 million to bring him back to Old Trafford last summer, has managed to show glimpses of his world-class quality but has also left fans expecting more on numerous occasions.

Jose Mourinho signed Pogba to make the difference not only in the biggest matches but also against lesser opponents; however, the 23-year-old has so far struggled to take both types of games by the scruff of the neck.

For instance, Pogba followed up his underwhelming performance against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley with an even worse display against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The former Juventus star was presented with a gilt-edged opportunity to secure all three points for the Red Devils against the Cherries at the death when the ball landed perfectly at his feet, but he fluffed his lines and United were forced to settle for a point.

Pogba has scored just four goals and provided three assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season; a poor tally on both fronts from the most expensive footballer of all time.

Lampard: Pogba hasn't delivered yet

Two days on from his horror show against Bournemouth and Frank Lampard and Jamie Carragher analysed the midfielder’s performances over the course of the season live on Sky Sport’s Monday Night Football.

And Lampard, stepping in for Gary Neville, believes Pogba still has an awful lot to prove before he can be described as a ‘game-changer’.

“It was a signal of their intentions, to spend £90 million on a player that I wouldn’t say is the finished article,” the Chelsea legend, who scored goals for fun during his time playing in England’s top flight, commented. "He has fantastic attributes. He is strong, great feet, bigger and quicker than most.

"But at this stage of the season, I am still wondering, what is his best position? What kind of player is he? What does he want to be?

“He hasn’t quite delivered. He’s young and he possibly will deliver but, as it stands, he hasn’t been the game-changer.

"If you spend £90m, you don't want a £90m problem and I feel that is what is there now. You expect results and he hasn't quite delivered."

Carragher: Pogba must provide more goals and assists

“He’s a liability defensively, there’s no doubt about that,” Carragher added, “and [United] should have lost that [EFL Cup] final.”

"For him to be a success, United have got to win a league and maybe a European Cup and he has to be the driving force behind that.

"Individually, he has got to match Frank, Steven Gerrard, Yaya Toure, players who drive their teams forward with goals and assists."

Lampard: Can Pogba win games on his own?

Lampard then continued: "We think of £90m for Bale, Suarez, Ronaldo, Messi. They win games on their own.

"We don't know if Pogba can do that yet. We need to give him time and see if he is improving.

"At £90m he has to be that dominant player at some stage."

Video: Lampard and Carragher analyse Pogba

You can watch their analysis here...

Twitter reacts to Lampard's comments on Pogba

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Lampard’s comments about Pogba…

Football
Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

