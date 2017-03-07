Frank Lampard names his Premier League Team of the Season so far

Frank Lampard is becoming something of a regular fixture in the Sky Sports studio now he's retired.

There's no doubt that a career in coaching or management awaits him in the near future, but for the time being he's making no fuss of fitting right in alongside the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp.

So given that he began his career with West Ham before moving to Chelsea and spending 13 years of his career there, he seemed like the natural guest to comment from the studio during Monday night's clash between the two.

Article continues below

The former England man saw the side from west London emerge victorious by a 2-1 scoreline with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa getting on the scoresheet.

Manuel Lanzini pulled a late goal back for the hosts, but the Blues once again showed exactly why they're worth their 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Article continues below

Lampard, as you'd come to expect, gave a good account of himself in front of the cameras, and one of the most interesting aspects of his guest spot came when he named his Premier League Team of the Year so far.

Opting for a 4-4-2 in a diamond formation, it is perhaps no great shock to see that he'd named no fewer than five Chelsea players in the starting line up.

Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa all earned their stripes thanks to their individual and team performances this term.

Two Spurs players make the cut, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli both featuring, though there is only one Manchester United player involved as David de Gea takes up between the sticks.

Taking the final spot in midfield is Liverpool's Adam Lallana, who has been in impressive form throughout the campaign despite the club's recent dip in form.

But there are two surprise admissions in the defence, with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand at left-back and Burnley's Michael Keane next to David Luis in the heart of the back four.

The 24-year-old has been one of the stars of the Clarets' season and has made 31 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring twice and creating another one for his teammates.

His is certainly not a name you'd expect to see in such a team, but given his numbers it would appear that he's there on merit and not entirely out of place given his pedigree.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms