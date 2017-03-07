Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

eden hazard.

Eden Hazard pulled off a brilliant piece of skill against West Ham

That Eden Hazard was named Man of the Match for Chelsea against West Ham on Monday night, ahead of the magnificent N’Golo Kante, tells you all you need to know about how well the Belgian playmaker performed at the London Stadium.

Kante was exceptional, particularly in the first half, but Sky Sports handed the award to the brilliant Hazard for his lively performance during the 75 minutes he was on the pitch.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock midway through the first half following a superb counter-attack and continued to terrorise the Hammers’ backline as the evening wore on.

While his finish for the opening goal was impressive - he kept his composure to round goalkeeper Darren Randolph before slotting into the empty net - it was his pass in the build-up to the Blues’ second goal which left football fans on social media purring.

It was a skill that you rarely see on a football pitch, simply because most players aren’t capable of pulling it off.

Hazard's pass in the second half was naughty

Hazard, however, is one of the few world-class players with the ability to both attempt and execute such an audacious piece of skill during a competitive match.

The ball was played to Hazard by Cesc Fabregas and the Belgian, without even looking, played it straight into the path of the onrushing Kante.

p1baj1qhas1drev3bq2o1kjf1s2s9.jpg

Hazard then had a quick look and span into space to receive the one-two back from his teammate.

p1baj1qpb9129pmff1o5dl4b14jkb.jpg

Seconds later and Chelsea had won a corner, from which Diego Costa doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Video: Hazard's brilliantly skillful pass

Reaction to Hazard's pass

Here’s how football fans on Twitter reacted to Hazard’s moment of magic…

Hazard: We want the title back at the Bridge

"We played a good game - maybe not the best of the season but at least we created a couple of chances, scored two goals and we won the game," Hazard told Sky Sports, per Goal, after the match.

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

"We are at the top and we want to stay at the top. We have 11 games to play.

"We will try to win the title as soon as possible. We want the title back at Stamford Bridge. This is our target this season."

Hazard is enjoying playing off Costa

Hazard also admitted that he’s enjoying playing in an inside-forward role off Costa.

"It's more easy for me to play inside close to Diego and close to the goal," he added. "Sometimes when I play on the wing I am alone and if I want to be decisive I have to dribble past one or two guys.

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

"In this system we know what to do.

"[Conte] is good for the team – a great manager, a great character. He helps a lot."

