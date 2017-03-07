Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Jamie Carragher trolled Gary Neville before MNF

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea produced a clinical performance to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were both on target for Antonio Conte's side while Manuel Lanzini picked up a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the hosts.

Among those watching the Blues take another step closer to reclaiming the title was club hero Frank Lampard, who was a pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Article continues below

The recently retired midfielder was on good form too, laying into the likes of Paul Pogba and Arsenal with apparent ease alongside Sky regular Jamie Carragher.

Now, fans who often tune into Sky's Premier League coverage or even just follow their pundits on Twitter know Carragher and Gary Neville never shy away from taking a dig at each other.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

And with Neville given the night off, Carragher knew it was an opportunity to land a big punch on his former Manchester United rival.

MNF wasn't even on air, though, when Carra threw his first shots of the evening when appearing in a video on Soccer AM's official Twitter account.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

The 39-year-old was absolutely emphatic when asked if he was going to miss Neville on last night's programme - see the video below.

"No!" Carragher responded. "[Pointing at Lampard] Look at him. Much better looking, scored plenty more goals, wears a waistcoat, looks after himself.

"So no we've haven't missed Gary, no, thank you very much."

A quick browse of Neville's Twitter would suggest that he might not have seen his old foe's latest dig, or more surprisingly, has just let him off on this occasion.

Of course, there is also the possibility the former United full-back is plotting his revenge as we speak.

Either way, you can guarantee it won't be long before some more shots are fired between the pair once more.

Sometimes the Carragher-Neville in-studio rivalry is more exciting than the action actually on the pitch.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gary Neville
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again