Jamie Carragher trolled Gary Neville before MNF

Chelsea produced a clinical performance to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were both on target for Antonio Conte's side while Manuel Lanzini picked up a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the hosts.

Among those watching the Blues take another step closer to reclaiming the title was club hero Frank Lampard, who was a pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

The recently retired midfielder was on good form too, laying into the likes of Paul Pogba and Arsenal with apparent ease alongside Sky regular Jamie Carragher.

Now, fans who often tune into Sky's Premier League coverage or even just follow their pundits on Twitter know Carragher and Gary Neville never shy away from taking a dig at each other.

And with Neville given the night off, Carragher knew it was an opportunity to land a big punch on his former Manchester United rival.

MNF wasn't even on air, though, when Carra threw his first shots of the evening when appearing in a video on Soccer AM's official Twitter account.

The 39-year-old was absolutely emphatic when asked if he was going to miss Neville on last night's programme - see the video below.

"No!" Carragher responded. "[Pointing at Lampard] Look at him. Much better looking, scored plenty more goals, wears a waistcoat, looks after himself.

"So no we've haven't missed Gary, no, thank you very much."

A quick browse of Neville's Twitter would suggest that he might not have seen his old foe's latest dig, or more surprisingly, has just let him off on this occasion.

Of course, there is also the possibility the former United full-back is plotting his revenge as we speak.

Either way, you can guarantee it won't be long before some more shots are fired between the pair once more.

Sometimes the Carragher-Neville in-studio rivalry is more exciting than the action actually on the pitch.

