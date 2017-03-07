Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard names the most technically gifted player he's ever played with

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Frank Lampard has had the privilege of playing with some special players throughout his career.

From Paolo Di Canio at West Ham, to Didier Drogba at Chelsea and Steven Gerrard for the England national team, his list of world-class teammates is never ending.

Oh, and he wasn't a bad player himself during his prime.

Article continues below

In 608 league appearances, Lampard scored 177 goals from midfield - two more than Thierry Henry and the fourth highest in Premier League history.

Now 38 and currently without a club, retirement looms 21 years on from making his first senior appearance for West Ham back in 1996.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Since leaving New York City FC, Lampard has reflected on his illustrious career and answered questions relating to his toughest ever opponent and the best striker he played with.

When asked on Monday Night Football for the best three midfielders he's played against, for example, Lampard named Gerrard, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

And in terms of the best goalscorer, he opted for Sergio Aguero - who he played with at Manchester City - instead of Drogba.

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

"I was fortunate enough to play with great players," he said. "Didier Drogba I always rave about. He was an all-round striker and gave you everything.

"But in terms of an out-and-out goalscorer, Aguero is the best I played with. He can be quiet for much of the game and then he'll score the winning goal. He's lethal around the box and sharp."

Lampard was also asked to name the most technically gifted player he's ever played alongside, to which he answered Eden Hazard (see below).

"He's at the top of the tree, in terms of ability on the ball and awareness and skill," he said.

"Di Canio was probably the first one I played with who had that ability. Gianfranco Zola, one of the best I played with. Great awareness, great skill.

"I think with Eden Hazard he has the edge. He can do anything at top speed and we've seen that tonight (against West Ham).

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

"He's a world-class player and I want to see him kick on and do it regularly as he's doing this year in years to come. I think he'll be seen as one of the best players in the world."

Hazard was fantastic during Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday night, the Belgian scoring a lovely goal after running in behind and taking the ball around goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

His 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season have fired his side to top of the table and, you would expect, to title glory.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Watch: Kevin Owens made a very non-PG comment to Goldberg before Fastlane match

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: The brilliant moment that sums up N’Golo Kante's display v West Ham

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again