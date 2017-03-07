Frank Lampard names the most technically gifted player he's ever played with

Frank Lampard has had the privilege of playing with some special players throughout his career.

From Paolo Di Canio at West Ham, to Didier Drogba at Chelsea and Steven Gerrard for the England national team, his list of world-class teammates is never ending.

Oh, and he wasn't a bad player himself during his prime.

In 608 league appearances, Lampard scored 177 goals from midfield - two more than Thierry Henry and the fourth highest in Premier League history.

Now 38 and currently without a club, retirement looms 21 years on from making his first senior appearance for West Ham back in 1996.

Since leaving New York City FC, Lampard has reflected on his illustrious career and answered questions relating to his toughest ever opponent and the best striker he played with.

When asked on Monday Night Football for the best three midfielders he's played against, for example, Lampard named Gerrard, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

And in terms of the best goalscorer, he opted for Sergio Aguero - who he played with at Manchester City - instead of Drogba.

"I was fortunate enough to play with great players," he said. "Didier Drogba I always rave about. He was an all-round striker and gave you everything.

"But in terms of an out-and-out goalscorer, Aguero is the best I played with. He can be quiet for much of the game and then he'll score the winning goal. He's lethal around the box and sharp."

Lampard was also asked to name the most technically gifted player he's ever played alongside, to which he answered Eden Hazard (see below).

"He's at the top of the tree, in terms of ability on the ball and awareness and skill," he said.

"Di Canio was probably the first one I played with who had that ability. Gianfranco Zola, one of the best I played with. Great awareness, great skill.

"I think with Eden Hazard he has the edge. He can do anything at top speed and we've seen that tonight (against West Ham).

"He's a world-class player and I want to see him kick on and do it regularly as he's doing this year in years to come. I think he'll be seen as one of the best players in the world."

Hazard was fantastic during Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday night, the Belgian scoring a lovely goal after running in behind and taking the ball around goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

His 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season have fired his side to top of the table and, you would expect, to title glory.

