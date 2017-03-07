British professional boxer David Haye suffered the third loss of his career on Saturday as Tony Bellew succeeded in his first attempt in the heavyweight division at the O2 Arena in London.

The high profile clash lasted 11 rounds before the Liverpudlian was adjudged the winner after Haye’s trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel on the fighter as he showed alarming signs of injury.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury in the sixth round of the bout, but extraordinarily carried on for the next five rounds, fighting on one leg, much to the surprise of the spectators present at the venue.

Later, medical tests revealed Haye ruptured the tendon in his right Achilles, for which he underwent surgery on Sunday.

But, it was the news of the former heavyweight champion spending nearly two hours inside the ambulance as he was being taken to the hospital that has garnered extensive attention.

It has been disclosed that repair works to traffic signals due to a collision late on Saturday night led to severe delays and congestion on the road in both directions heading out of the A2 approach. The Blackwell Tunnel was closed during that period.

Haye, along with numerous boxing fans, were held up in traffic while on their way out of Greenwich and back to the city.

Despite a successful surgery, doubts still remain whether the Brit will be able to compete in the ring in the near future as the boxing faithful eagerly await reports from the doctors on the severity of the damage.

Haye thanked the fans, as well as the hospital staff, for their support.

One of the representatives of the Londoner was quoted by Daily Mirror saying: “David underwent surgery to his right Achilles, after completely rupturing the tendon during Saturday night’s fight with Tony Bellew.

“David would like to thank everyone for their many messages of support, as well as the staff at the hospital.”

The brilliant gesture of the duo showing immense respect for each other right after the conclusion of the bout has gained accolades from all quarters.

Bellew gave an account of the final moments of the fight as he went for the knockout punch, commending the attitude of his counterpart.

He said: “Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'.

“He shook his head.

“I looked at Shane McGuigan (Haye's trainer) and said 'stop it'. I was worried as he couldn't box.

“He[Haye] went beyond the call of duty.”

Both boxers have hinted there may be a possibility of a rematch in the future.

Only time will tell if we will again see the legendary ‘Hayemaker’ competing for the highest honours as he himself is inclined to continue in spite the injury issues and age dilemma.

