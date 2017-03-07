Eden Hazard sums up what it's like playing with N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are just unstoppable this season. Not 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, it's going to take a miracle for someone to catch them up and overtake them.

Monday night saw them sweep aside another side by beating West Ham United, with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa giving them all three points.

The Blues, once again, were simply irresistible, and their transformation under Antonio Conte as opposed to what they served up last term under Jose Mourinho, and one of the key reasons behind this is down to the influence of midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The France international was one of the catalysts behind Leicester City's shock title win last term, and he is now acting as the all-conquering force to Chelsea's bid to get back on track.

Once again he was on fine form against the Hammers, ensuring that they were unable to take control of the game through the middle and protecting his back four as if there was a forcefield around them.

His emergence in the side, coupled with Conte's new tactics has meant that Chelsea's creative players have had more licence to do what they do best, and the results are speaking for themselves.

One player particularly feeling the benefit has been Eden Hazard, who is once again back to his best and showing exactly why he is so highly rated.

So far this season the Belgian international has hit 11 goals in 30 games across all competitions for the Blues, and in the post-match interview with Chelsea TV he was quick to hail the influence of Kante, and came up with a creative analogy for what it's like playing alongside him.

"Sometimes I think I'm playing with twins," he said.

It's quite the story for Kante. Nobody could ever have imagined that he'd have made such an impact on the Premier League when he arrived last summer, especially as he Leicester's second choice player having missed out on Jordan Veretout to Aston Villa.

But look how that all worked out.

Now he's in line to pick up his second consecutive Premier League winner's medal with a different club, and nobody can he say he doesn't deserve it with the amount of running and tackling he does.

