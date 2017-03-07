Eric Cantona destroys Leicester's players in incredible rant about Claudio Ranieri

It's been almost two weeks since the unthinkable happened.

In a decision that angered literally every football fan, Leicester City sacked Claudio Ranieri as manager not even a year on from leading them to Premier League glory.

Reports suggested his departure came after senior players met with the club's owners to explain what had gone wrong under Ranieri.

Clearly, their complaints were enough to get the Italian sacked the very same day.

Leicester's players have almost justified the decision since by beating Liverpool and Hull City 3-1 at home, but they've still been vilified in the press.

Going behind Ranieri's back showed a complete lack of respect. He arrived in the summer of 2015 and turned a group of - and let's face it - average players into champions.

And the way they repaid him? By getting him sacked nine months later. Incredible.

Much like football fans did, a number of high-profile figures were quick to slam Leicester's players in the aftermath, including the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevile.

Somewhat belatedly, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has now had his say on the saga - and he's absolutely nailed it.

In a rather brutal rant on Eurosport, which you watch in the video below, Cantona ripped into Jamie Vardy and co. by labelling them as "ungrateful brats" and traitors".

What a legend. Here's what he said: "Once upon a time, a magician came into a town and turned a bunch of half-talented football players into glorious champions.

"But, when the first cloud appeared, the ungrateful brats conspired to get the magician sent away. Traitors!

"Leicester have actually fired the only coach that made them win anything significant in their unremarkable history.

"And now that they are back at the end of the food chain, they get rid of poor Claudio as if he was a flea-infested dog.

"Foxes. Seventeenth place or Football League Championship, it's what you are, it's your DNA. You aspire to greatness, but you wouldn't know greatness if it bit you in the ass.

"Hey, you kicked greatness out of the door and all you are left with is a coach named Shakespeare. If that is not a goddamn tragedy."

Cantona, in his own hilarious way, is spot on with everything he says. Leicester's players are ungrateful and only tasted greatness because of Ranieri.

Now, there's a very real possibility Nigel Pearson could return to the club as manager. Karma.

