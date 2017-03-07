Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fury plans on returning in May.

Tyson Fury announces his return to the ring

Controversial boxing superstar Tyson Fury has claimed that he is set to return to the ring this May for the first time since his shocking victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Fury shocked the world when he took the lineal heavyweight titles from long-time champion Klitschko after outpointing the Ukrainian in Germany.

However, a series of mental health and substance abuse issues away from the ring saw Fury relinquish his titles and boxing authorities suspend the 28-year-old's licence last October.

But, despite still having an outstanding hearing with UK anti-doping over alleged drug use, Fury took to his Twitter account yesterday to let his followers know that he planned on making his competitive return in just nine weeks time.

"Breaking news" Return of the MAC, May 13th, working on an opponent more news to follow," he wrote.

With Fury's promoter Frank Warren also announcing on Twitter that the "real heavyweight king" was "coming back for his crown."

Following the suspension of his licence last October, Fury said that he had started to undergo medical care for help with his issues for drug abuse and depression. Telling Rolling Stone magazine that he had been abusing cocaine to help him with his mental health issues, but was now seeking help for his problems.

And now the controversial star has warned the rest of the heavyweight division that he was coming back for his belts.

"I'm taking on all bums, Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king who ever got my belts I'm coming for you! Big or small."

With Tony Bellew defeating David Haye at the weekend, Anthony Joshua taking on Klitschko later next month, and WBC champion Deontay Wilder currently in mandatory negotiations with Bermane Stiverne, Fury may have to wait for a big name opponent if he intends on fighting in May.

Although, given his outstanding issues with the UK anti-doping, Fury's planned timeline for a May return looks unlikely.

However, his tweet was obviously met by delighted boxing fans, who simply cannot wait to see the controversial figure back inside the ropes.

Despite some speculating that Fury would be done with the sport following the vacation of his heavyweight titles last year, Fury's coach and uncle Peter has always been adamant that the 28-year-old would make a return to the ring.

“Boxing is in his life. It’s in his blood. It’s in his veins. He doesn’t know anything else," he said at the time.

"He’s just frustrated. When you lose interest in everything and you can’t see the meaning of anything – clearly you’ve got a problem."

Will Tyson Fury return this year? Who would YOU like to see him face in his return bout? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

