Although Arsene Wenger has adamantly denied reports of a bust-up with Alexis Sanchez last week, it's clear something isn't quite right at the Emirates.

Following the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal have dropped out of the Premier League's top four and another disappointing Champions League campaign has put Wenger under an increasing amount of pressure.

Sanchez and the Gunners boss were spotted shaking hands on Monday in an attempt to quell reports of a strained relationship after the Chilean started the Anfield encounter on the bench.

However, that isn't the only story of unrest to emerge from Arsenal.

According to The Mirror, another one of Wenger's most controversial decisions this season has divided the dressing room.

The north London side take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday with a 5-1 deficit from the first leg.

Despite possessing just one Champions League winner, Wenger has been reluctant to play him at any stage of this year's competition.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Instead of Petr Cech, the Frenchman has opted to play David Ospina between the posts in Europe - a choice that hasn't gone down too well.

Even though it is hard to criticise Ospina too much for any of Bayern's five goals, some senior players still feel it was a mistake not to start their first choice goalkeeper in a game of such importance.

The same report claims Cech has grown increasingly frustrated by his lack of action in Europe but as a popular member of the squad, has the support of many of his teammates.

Arsenal Training and Press Conference

Nevertheless, Wenger is expected to stick with Ospina for the second leg tonight - effectively a dead rubber.

It is an opportunity for the Gunners to salvage some pride, though, and putting on a united front alone will certainly go some way to preventing any more of these stories surfacing in the near future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

