Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye fought through a devastating injury for 5 rounds.

Dereck Chisora reveals why David Haye refused to quit against Tony Bellew

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although ultimately coming out on the losing end of his high-profile heavyweight clash with Tony Bellew on Saturday night, David Haye proved the doubters who had questioned the 36-year-old's heart wrong at the O2 Arena in London at the weekend.

Despite snapping his Achilles in the sixth round of his bout with Bellew, Haye somehow carried on until the 11th round when the one-sided onslaught was finally stopped.

Now, former opponent and old rival Dereck Chisora has revealed why Haye kept fighting despite only being able to move on one of his legs.

Article continues below

Chisora, who helped prepare Bellew for his bout against Haye at the weekend, has claimed that it was Haye's son's attendance in the audience which stopped his fellow heavyweight from quitting.

The boxer said: “I have more respect for David now because he didn’t quit.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

“He had his son ringside – I think for the first time I think – so he could not quit.

“And this is the boxing game, when you know you have power in your hands you can still land that one shot.

“He was just hoping for one shot, if he had knocked out Tony with one leg he would have been a hero.”

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

After the enthralling fight, Haye spent two hours in an ambulance due to bad traffic in London, but after eventually arriving at the hospital, he underwent surgery on his injured ankle.

He has since thanked fans and the hospital staff for everything they've done for him over the past few days, and he will now go away and think about his next steps.

Chisora, who lost to Haye via TKO in 2012, was present throughout Bellew's training camp for the bout with Haye, and was even sent into his old rival's dressing room prior to Saturday's contest to check Haye's hand wraps and gloves.

Talking about training with Bellew ahead of his fight with Haye, Chisora added: “I sparred with him on Tuesdays and Fridays and I think he thought I was coming to lie down and go easy."

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

“But the first time I went in there we were going at it. We went at it for eight rounds full blast.”

Chisora lost a close split-decision in a phenomenal bout with fellow countryman Dillian Whyte in his last outing, but is now currently seeking out his next opponent after Whyte turned turned down the offer of a rematch, something Chisora doesn't seem happy about.

“Dillian does not want to fight me, ask him if he wants to get in the ring with Dereck Chisora again.

“I offered him £1.1million to fight me and he said no.

“Dillian doesn’t want the rematch because a defeat would end him.”

How impressed were you with Haye's bravery against Bellew on Saturday night? Who should Chisora fight next? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Derek Chisora
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Reason why top RAW superstar lost at Fastlane revealed

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg clash live on RAW

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Frank Lampard savages Paul Pogba on MNF - Twitter goes crazy

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Eden Hazard pulled off an insane skill you hardly ever see v West Ham

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Exciting superstar joins the Cruiserweight division on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again