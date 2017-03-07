Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kante put in yet another special performance .

Twitter noticed something hilarious about N'Golo Kante before West Ham game

N'Golo Kante absolutely bossed it against West Ham on Monday night.

The Frenchman has continued the brilliant form he showed for Leicester last season with even more exceptional performances for Chelsea.

Thanks to another exquisite display from the diminutive midfielder and goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, Antonio Conte's men ran out 2-1 winners at the London Stadium.

It's hard to believe he's only 5"5 given how hard he is to get past. Then again, he's only two inches shorter than Claude Makelele and he's already redefining his famous role.

The brilliant tackles, the way he dominates the game - it all points to a player of a much bigger stature.

Fortunately for Chelsea, though, Kante's height - or lack of it - doesn't seem to affect his game.

However, it does make things rather awkward for him when he has to line up against the mascots.

Which one is the mascot? 

The 25-year-old was spotted in the vicinity of a teenage boy, and guess who was towering over the other?

Twitter was absolutely loving it. To be honest, it makes it all that bit more embarrassing for West Ham that they were letting him dictate the game.

It was Kante who intercepted Robert Snodgrass' initial pass to start the move that led to Hazard's goal.

He stifled a West Ham attack to feed Hazard a great ball, and with a little help from Pedro, the Belgian did the rest.

Kante is literally everywhere 

After the game, Hazard was waxing lyrical about his little team-mate to Chelsea TV.

"I don't need to speak about N'Golo, everyone knows about him," he said.

"He's everywhere. I think sometimes when I'm on the pitch I see him twice.

"One on the left, one on the right. I think I'm playing with twins!

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

"He's a fantastic player and helps the team a lot so we are happy to have him in the team."

By all accounts, Kante is right up there in the candidates for PFA Player of the Year, though past winners Hazard and Riyad Mahrez have suffered the season after winning the prestigious award.

For now, he can concentrate on winning his second successive Premier League title.

The West Ham result has left Chelsea ten points ahead of Tottenham and with an eleven point lead over Manchester City, even if the latter have a game in hand.

Is Kante the best central midfielder in Europe? Have your say in the comments. 

Eden Hazard
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
